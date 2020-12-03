Kings of the Premier League: Pick your team of the month before Adebayo Akinfenwa and Tim Cahill

Who would make your team of the month? Make your selections before the XI is revealed on Kings of the Premier League this Friday.

Sky Sports and Budweiser, official partner of the Premier League and King of Beers, have joined forces again to deliver the show for a second season, with the latest show airing at 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League on Friday.

This month, Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa - widely regarded as the world's strongest footballer - and Everton legend Tim Cahill will pick their ultimate XI for November.

But you have the opportunity to pre-empt the guests' selections or assemble your very own team of the month.

We have included all of the players available for selection, all of whom either top the Power Rankings statistical chart or the Budweiser Kings of the Match fan vote standings.

Use the interactive team selector below to create your XI and share it on Twitter @SkySportsPL using the hashtag #KOTPL.

The weekly Power Rankings factor the previous five league games, weighted incrementally from the most recent fixture.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse reclaimed top spot in the form chart after another set-piece masterclass in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, teeing up Jan Bednarek from a corner and scoring an unstoppable free-kick.

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez shored up runner-up spot with a hat-trick during the 5-0 demolition over Burnley, while Jack Grealish (No 3) rejoined the elite performers with another stellar display in the 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

Bruno Fernandes slipped from the chart summit to No 4, despite scoring on the hour mark at St Mary's Stadium to reduce a two-goal deficit - before super-sub Edinson Cavani (No 7) nodded home twice to secure three points.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (No 5) kept his fourth clean sheet in five league games during a conservative goalless draw at Chelsea, with West Ham 'keeper Lukasz Fabianski (No 6) making five saves during the Hammers' win over Villa.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (No 8) tumbled five places after Everton suffered a 1-0 defeat to Leeds, while Wolves winger Pedro Neto (No 9) scored for the second game running in a 2-1 win over Arsenal - as did former team-mate and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota (No 10) in a 1-1 draw at Brighton.