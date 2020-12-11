Cosy Cottage For Liverpool? Win £5,000 for free with Super 6 Extra!

You can win £5,000 for free with Super 6 Extra by predicting what will unfold when Fulham host Premier League champions Liverpool on Super Sunday.

Liverpool continue to impress despite their injury woes, dispatching Wolves with ease last Sunday and being great value for their 4-0 win. Fulham, meanwhile, still hang dangerously above the relegation zone, but did not disgrace themselves last Saturday, losing 2-0 to Manchester City at the Etihad.

Fulham

Liverpool Sunday 13th December 4:15pm Kick off 4:30pm

We have already seen one winner from the opening six rounds of Super 6 Extra. Could you be next?

Super 6 Extra is similar to the game we all know and love, but the beauty of our Sunday special lies in having to correctly predict the answers to six questions to scoop the jackpot:

Can you predict the full-time score?

Can you predict the half-time score?

Who will score the first goal?

Who will receive the first card?

How many corners will be taken?

Who will receive the Man of the Match award?

To do that, you need to know the ins and outs of the teams involved, so here, we provide some priceless pointers for your selections.

Full-Time Score

Jurgen Klopp's side, who are now unbeaten in seven, are second on goal difference to Tottenham. With two clean sheets from their last three, the defensive worries were not as bad as first feared, with Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to action as a substitute against Wolves last weekend.

Fulham have picked up their only two wins of the season in their last five matches, earning a valuable 2-1 victory at Leicester, before the loss to City. It leaves Scott Parker's side in 17th place on seven points, just one above the drop.

Liverpool have won their last six Premier League matches against Fulham, keeping three clean sheets in the process. That said, in the last three meetings at Craven Cottage, Fulham have managed to find the net. Fulham's last victory over Liverpool was a 1-0 win at home in 2012, which replicated the last time they met in London before that.

Verdict

It is another step too far for Parker and his new-look Fulham side, with Liverpool kicking on in some style after the setback of dropping points in the dying embers at Brighton.

Many were tipping Leicester and Wolves to spring a shock at Anfield. Seven goals and two clean sheets later, Liverpool wrote their own story, and again find themselves in a prominent position to defend their Premier League title.

Fabinho and Joel Matip could have to contend with Aleksandar Mitrovic, who may be preferred up top due to his added physical presence, although it will be the other strike force who will prove to have too much quality.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota could all line up for Liverpool as they did against City, proving extremely effective in the first half of that game. This is where the key battle will be, and I think Liverpool will get an early goal to steer the game and the points away from Fulham.

It is a results-based business for Klopp's team currently, though the performances have been just as good as the scorelines have suggested. This could be the case once again, with Liverpool having enough strength in depth to condemn Fulham to another defeat in what has been a torrid run of fixtures for the newly-promoted side.

Prediction: Fulham 0-3 Liverpool (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Half-Time Score

It makes no difference for the champions, who have scored the same amount of goals in both the first and second half of matches this campaign. Fulham have struggled for goals, notching just 11 this term.

Again, this will be a telling factor as Liverpool will fly out of the blocks and attempt to finish the game off early. Surprisingly, around 14 per cent of matches have been 2-0 at the break, with Tottenham increasing that figure in last week's Super 6 Extra round as Harry Kane scored before the half-time whistle. This will be on the rise once more as Liverpool will be too hot for the Fulham defence to handle.

Prediction: Fulham 0-2 Liverpool (5/1 with Sky Bet)

First goalscorer

Salah scored the first goal in Liverpool's Champions League match at FC Midtjylland, as he did against Wolves last weekend. There is an element of rotation risk with the Egyptian playing 90 minutes through the week, but if he starts, he scores, it is as simple as that.

Image: Mohamed Salah makes it 1-0 against Wolves

He does hold the key, having scored 84 goals in his 131 Premier League games with Liverpool. Sensational. With nine league goals already, Salah has to be the frontrunner in this debate. Jota does have five, scoring the first goal at Brighton, while Mane has four. Go against these at your own risk.

As I touched on earlier, Mitrovic will be a handful if he leads the line, but one to consider would be Ivan Cavaleiro, who seems to be on penalty duties after sticking one away at Leicester. Putting that aside, Cavaleiro has taken up some decent positions and could trouble Liverpool on the counterattack, alongside Ademola Lookman, who also found the net at the King Power thanks to a superb end-to-end counter.

It would be dangerous to opt against any of the Liverpool attackers in this scenario, with Sky Bet pricing Liverpool as high as 4/5 to score in both halves. With odds of 2/7 for a Liverpool win, your safe selection here lies with a Salah or Jota.

As ever, keep an eye out for the team sheets, which will be with you from 3.30pm on Sunday. Have a look at who is starting and make or amend your selections accordingly!

Prediction: Mohamed Salah to score first (14/5 with Sky Bet)

First card

There are a number of players worth considering for this not sought-after feat, one of which is Fabinho. He only has the one yellow card to his name this season, but has found himself playing further back in the centre-half position.

Playing in this role obviously entails a deeper position in the side and less of an opportunity to break up the play, or counter-attacks, meaning it would have to be a blatantly, mistimed, horrendous tackle to warrant the Brazilian picking up the first card.

Harrison Reed has been shown two yellow cards in 2020/21, and like the position that Fabinho actually plays, Reed's job will be to break up play and pick up the pieces, though another yellow card may be the only thing he might end up picking up. Liverpool's attack and formation, however they shape up, could cause a lot of problems and overrun the Fulham midfield, highlighting the option of Reed as a worthy route to venture down.

One player who has been brandished three cards this season is Bobby Decordova-Reid, and he is the prime suspect to pick up the first booking from this clash. Reid is accustomed to playing in an advanced attacking role, but has been deployed as a right-back or right wing-back in his last two outings.

Image: Could Bobby Decordova-Reid be the first player to get booked at Craven Cottage on Sunday?

Mane loves to drift in from the left and should draw plenty of fouls from Reid, who is not afraid to get stuck in. A player playing out of position, particularly against someone of Mane's skill and class, spells warning signs to me.

Prediction: Bobby Decordova-Reid to receive the first card (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Total corners

Corners is a question which always throws a spanner in the works. There could be none after the first 30 minutes, before a series in quick succession boosts the total to exactly where you do or don't want it to be.

Liverpool took 10 corners the last time they visited Craven Cottage, and you would expect something similar on Sunday. Klopp will have his team rallied and they will go for it, seeing a lot of the ball and creating a lot of space down the flanks for Andy Robertson and Alexander-Arnold. Deflected deliveries or shots could see an afternoon with an abundance of corners.

Choose wisely, as it could be the difference between £5,000 and being empty-handed.

Prediction: 12 corners to be taken (12+: 7/4 with Sky Bet)

Image: Super 6 Extra has officially launched. Could you win £5,000 for free?

Man of the Match

A heavily-backed Liverpool victory means it would be rude to focus on anything but Liverpool players. Salah, Mane and Jota are the obvious choices, while Alexander-Arnold and Robertson could be a differential choice if they are to post a couple of assists, or whip in a free-kick in Trent's case.

Unfortunately, and not to sound like a broken record, Salah will earn his second MOTM award in as many matches, and dare I say he could score another hat-trick. A brace at 4/1 with Sky Bet certainly seems value for money, but a man-of-the-match performance even more so. A truly wonderful bit of business from Liverpool which keeps rewarding them week after week.

Prediction: Mohamed Salah to earn MOTM

Tiebreaker - Possession

Fulham only saw 31.1 per cent of possession at the Etihad, while Liverpool saw 60.6 per cent of the ball at home to Wolves. There may not be too much of a difference in the amount of possession both sides see in this game, with Fulham looking to stifle Liverpool and counter where possible. What will you predict?

Prediction: Fulham 28% - 72% Liverpool

Just one match, and six questions, stands in your way of landing the £5,000 jackpot. Do not miss your free chance to play and enter your predictions before the 4.30pm deadline on Sunday!