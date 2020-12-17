PFA asks players if they want to continue taking a knee after fans boo anti-racism gesture

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has asked players whether they want to continue taking a knee.

The PFA survey comes after a series of incidents where fans have booed the anti-racism gesture.

On Tuesday night, Exeter ejected a fan for booing players taking the knee ahead of their home game against Harrogate Town, while boos were drowned out by applause as players took a knee at the start of Cambridge United's League Two home match against Colchester United.

0:21 Sounds of boos are heard at Cambridge as players take a knee ahead of the League Two clash against Colchester

The questionnaire, which has been sent to all PFA members, asks whether taking a knee should continue, and also how best the leagues, clubs and players should express the anti-discrimination message.

The five key questions in the survey are:

Do you want to take the knee as a squad?

Do you want to take the knee individually?

If the knee is shown resistance by fans do you think it should be reconsidered?

Would you welcome an alternative to taking a knee?

If so, please give details?

The PFA believe taking a knee is a decision for a player to make and is looking to reaffirm the feelings and thoughts of its members.

Players in England's top divisions have been taking a knee at the start of matches since football resumed in June as part of global sporting protests against racial injustice.

0:38 Hoffenheim full-back Ryan Sessegnon says football fans booing players taking a knee 'doesn't make sense' and that he will continue doing it 'until there is change'

Premier League players wore 'Black Lives Matter' on the back of their shirts instead of their names for the first round of fixtures upon the resumption of the 2019/20 season, and then had a Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts for the remainder of the campaign, but this has been replaced by a 'No Room For Racism' sleeve badge for the current season.

Championship side Millwall said they were "dismayed and saddened" by events at The Den ahead of the visit of Derby on December 5, when the long-awaited return of supporters was overshadowed by booing when players took a knee.

In their following home game against QPR, both sets of players linked arms and held aloft a banner which said 'Inequality' with the 'In' crossed out, as a show of solidarity against racism and other social injustices.

1:09 PFA Equalities Officer Iffy Onuora says it is the duty of players, clubs, and fans to help drown out protests from a 'disaffected few' who rail against messages of support for racial justice

Millwall also wore Kick It Out's logo on their matchday shirts in place of one of their main sponsors.

Colchester's League Two game with Grimsby on December 5 was also preceded by fans booing the players' anti-racism gesture before kick-off.

The Essex club's owner Robbie Cowling said afterwards that fans who want to boo players taking a knee should not attend matches.