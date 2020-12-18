Lewis Cook wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for November

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for November, receiving 41 per cent of the public vote.

Pace, swerve, dip at the last moment, Cook's shot from just outside the area in the 4-2 win against Reading had everything as it screamed right into the very top corner. He knew it, too, judging by his cheeky smile.

Cook said: "I'm delighted to win the award.

"I had been practising those in training, so when the ball came in I took a good touch, set myself and was pleased to see it go into the top corner.

"It was my first goal for the club so it's been a long time coming but hopefully now I can score a few more before the end of the season."

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: "In a topsy-turvy game that had all the hallmarks of a Championship classic, this goal from Lewis Cook to complete Bournemouth's comeback reminded everyone of the quality this young man.

1:23 Watch the three entries nominated for November's Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award

"The technique of the strike was sublime and smacked of Premier League quality, a trait that runs through Bournemouth's team, and has put them firmly in the early season promotion picture."

Cook beat off competition from QPR's Bright Osayi-Samuel and Millwall's Jed Wallace.

Sky Bet League One winner: Grant Leadbitter - Doncaster Rovers v SUNDERLAND - November 21

Sunderland midfielder Grant Leadbitter is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for November, receiving 62 per cent of the public vote.

Most of Leadbitter's 61 career goals have come from the penalty spot. Has he ever struck a shot as sweetly as this, a stunning piledriver that seemed to speed up on its way to the net?

1:01 Watch the three entries nominated for November's Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: "Despite the fact it was unable to inspire Sunderland to a win, Grant Leadbitter rolled back the years with a strike of pure power and precision that saw the ball dart into the top corner.

"Running onto an inviting lay-off, Leadbitter did not break stride as he drove the ball through a crowd of Doncaster defenders, with the ball still rising as it hit the net."

Leadbitter beat off competition from Peterborough United's Dan Butler and Plymouth Argyle's Conor Grant.

Sky Bet League Two winner: Danny Rowe - Exeter City v OLDHAM ATHLETIC - November 21

Oldham Athletic striker Danny Rowe is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for November, receiving 54 per cent of the public vote.

Rowe's thunderous free-kick from 35 yards out might still have been rising and travelling now had the netting of the Exeter goal not intervened. Certainly no keeper could have stopped it.

Rowe said: "It's a special moment in my career to be voted for an award like this.

"The gaffer at the time said to 'have a go' after we won the free-kick and I just caught it really well for us to take the lead.

"I don't really practice for things like that but over my career I've always been allowed to take set pieces.

1:02 Watch the three entries nominated for November's Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award

"It's definitely up there with one of my best goals I've scored and it's always a plus when it's the winner. The only downside was there were no fans there to witness it in person.

"After the game obviously my phone didn't stop with messages, but I'm just glad I've been able to help the team get the three points ultimately after having a good November."

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: "Very rarely do you see such a predictable situation bear fruit but such was the power and the accuracy of this thunderbolt free-kick, it literally took your breath away!

"Lining up a full 35 yards from goal, few would have backed Rowe to beat the keeper but every now and again as a footballer, you strike the perfect ball and this was definitely one of those occasions."

Rowe beat off competition from Salford City's Ash Hunter and Port Vale's Cristian Montano.