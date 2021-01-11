Manchester United transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2021

All the latest Manchester United transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 winter window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he will allow Amad Diallo time to settle before introducing him to Manchester United's first team after a £37m deal for the Atalanta winger was confirmed.

Man Utd's priorities this window

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth told The Transfer Show on Monday:

"There are players Manchester United would like to see leave the club this window - you have got Sergio Romero, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Odion Ighalo who would want to know where his future lies, and finally there's Jesse Lingard.

"His year option was triggered at the back end of last year, so runs until the summer of 2022. His representatives are talking to other clubs, but no decision has been made by either Lingard or the club as to whether he would leave.

"That's because there is a great rapport between the club and Lingard, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Lingard, so they want what is best for Lingard.

Could Lingard leave Old Trafford?

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth:

"There are other players Manchester United, if given the opportunity, may be prepared to listen to offers for, the likes of Phil Jones and potentially Jesse Lingard.

"There's a little bit more time with Jones because his contract runs until 2023 with that one-year option. As for Lingard, they triggered his one-year option on his contract just last month and it means his deal runs until the summer of 2022.

"Now, it is likely his future will be discussed in the next couple of weeks. We have told you already on The Transfer Show representatives of Lingard are speaking to other clubs.

"They are just trying to sound out any kind of interest there would be for him.

"I think it's very unlikely Paul Pogba leaves in January unless something monumental was to happen. But Manchester United, since Mino Raiola said an exit was likely in the summer [not January], they haven't said anything. Is that because they have not offered him a new contract?

"As far as I am aware, they have not and he has 18 months left. Pogba, I was told, expected United to open contract talks with him at the end of last season. Those talks have not materialised.

"Now we are in a situation where United realistically have two transfer windows to get money for him, or risk losing him for a second time for no money at all."

What about Ighalo's future?

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth:

"One other player I can tell you about is Odion Ighalo. His loan spell actually ends at the end of January, when he is expected to go back to Shanghai Shenhua.

"He has been called unlucky by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because of the form of the strikers at Manchester United. He has not really got much of a look in this season, but he is in the squad for the FA Cup game against his former club Watford.

"But I think as far as Ighalo is concerned, he would like to know something more about his won future before January 31 so he can weight up his options, if there are other offers aside of the one that would send him back to Shanghai Shenhua."

4:24 Manchester United target Moises Caicedo is much more than just promise, according to South American football expert Tim Vickery

South American football expert Tim Vickery told Sky Sports News:

"It looks like he is locked in for Manchester United and if it goes through, they have got themselves the real deal Holyfield!

"Only 19. The way the market is going with South American football is the European clubs want to take them as early as possible. They are buying on promise.

"The fella Moises Caicedo is much more than promise, he is reality. He is the first player born in the 21st century to score a goal in South American World Cup qualifiers.

2:52 The United Stand presenter Flex has the job of choosing who he wants to stay or go at Manchester United during the transfer window

"We have just lost Colin Bell and I am not saying he is as good as Bell but Moises Caicedo is in that kind of mould. He is a terrific athlete who makes football look easy. A box-to-box midfielder.

"A year ago he was saying that (N'Golo) Kante of Chelsea is his role model but he is already more than that. He already offers more in the final third.

"That kind of box-to-box midfielder that's very much in the tradition of the England game. Strong, quick, intelligent and cool. He really does look like the genuine article."

Solskjaer: New clubs being sought for Romero, Rojo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are trying to find new clubs for Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo this month.

The two Argentina internationals have fallen out of favour under Solskjaer at United this season, both failing to make any appearances since the start of the campaign, as they enter the final six months of their contracts.

"Both of them have contracts until the summer, and they are not going to be extended, so we are looking for them to find clubs," said Solskjaer. "Marcos has been given time to go home, so he is still in Argentina. Sergio has been back home to see his family, but he is back in England now."

Rojo, Romero set for January exits?

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth:

"The priority for Manchester United was always going to be to try and streamline the squad at Old Trafford.

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said United are trying to find clubs for two of their players, who are not getting a look in. One is Marcos Rojo and the other is the goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

"Both of those players do have contracts that run until the summer but as United do, they do have the option to extend those contracts for a further year.

"But Solskjaer has said those options will not be triggered as far as those two players are concerned and so, they are looking for other clubs for the two players."

The latest players linked with a move to Man Utd

0:36 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated to Donny van de Beek just how important he is to Manchester United and said the midfielder needs time to adjust to his new club

Romain Faivre - Manchester United are reportedly ready to lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain for Brest midfielder Faivre (Daily Star, January 10)

Declan Rice - The West Ham midfielder has no interest in moving to Old Trafford (Daily Mirror, January 10)

Dayot Upamecano - RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has opened the door to a possible transfer for the centre-back after insisting that the Bundesliga club will always consider selling their assets for the right price (SportBild, January 10)

Image: Could Boubakary Soumare be on his way to Old Trafford? - AP photo

Boubakary Soumare - United are leading the race for the promising Lille midfielder (Football Transfers, January 9). United are reportedly battling AC Milan for Lille midfielder (Sun, January 4).

Jack Grealish - Aston Villa plan to dismiss any approaches for Jack Grealish during the January transfer window despite renewed interest from leading clubs (Daily Mail, January 6); United are still interested in signing the playmaker despite the collapse of his move from Aston Villa in September. (Daily Mail, January 1).

Image: Could Jack Grealish be on his way to Man Utd in January?

Patson Daka - The Manchester United and Liverpool target wants to emulate fellow African stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane by becoming a hit in the Premier League (Daily Mail, January 7).

Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund have blamed Sancho's slump in form this season on his head being turned by Manchester United's summer pursuit of the England winger (The Daily Telegraph; January 5).

Confirmed Man Utd signings

Amad Diallo - United have completed the signing of Atalanta's Ivorian winger on a four-and-a-half-year deal. (January 6)

The latest players linked with a Man Utd exit

Paul Pogba - Mauricio Pochettino has made Pogba his number one transfer target following his appointment at Paris-Saint-Germain (Daily Star, January 10; United will sell in the summer after accepting the France midfielder will not be signing a new contract. (Mirror, January 3); Manchester United will allow Pogba to join Juventus in a swap deal, but do not want Aaron Ramsey in return (Daily Mirror, January 5).

Jesse Lingard - Inter Milan will pursue a loan deal for the out-of-favour forward if Christian Eriksen leaves the San Siro this month (The Sun, January 10); Manchester United have triggered Lingard's contract extension meaning he has 18 months of his current deal left to run but his representatives have been speaking to other clubs in preparation for a potential move and a decision is expected to be reached in mid-January. (The Transfer Show, Sky Sports News, January 5).

Timothy Fosu-Mensah - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the defender is free to leave Old Trafford during this window (Goal, January 9)

Image: Sergio Romero is set to leave Man Utd this month

Sergio Romero - The goalkeeper has reportedly bid farewell to staff at Manchester United as he edges closer to securing a move to Boca Juniors (Daily Mail, January 8).

Brandon Williams - The United left-back wants to move to another Premier League club on loan, with Newcastle and Southampton linked with the 20-year-old (Manchester Evening News, January 9); As many as four Premier League clubs, including Southampton, are still waiting for Manchester United to decide whether or not to loan out Williams this month (Sky Sports News, January 6).

Odion Ighalo - Clubs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia are interested in signing striker Ighalo when his loan spell at Manchester United expires on January 31. Two unnamed Premier League clubs have also made tentative enquiries (Sky Sports News, January 5).

Brandon Williams, Sergio Romero, and Jesse Lingard are among the players Solskjaer wants to depart in January (Daily Mail, January 5); United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will begin a major clear-out this week by speaking to six of his fringe players about loan or permanent moves away from the club. (Daily Mail, January 3);

1:50 Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano believes Paul Pogba will remain at Manchester United in the January transfer window with his future decided in the summer

Marcos Rojo - Manchester United outcast Rojo has reportedly held talks over a move to join Boca Juniors (The Sun, January 5).

Confirmed Man Utd departures

Deals will be confirmed here.

The latest Man Utd contract news

Jesse Lingard - The midfielder has had the one-year option on his United contract triggered. (December 31).