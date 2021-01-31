Manchester United transfer news: January transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Manchester United transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 winter window.

What's the verdict on Man Utd's transfer window?

Sky Sports News' James Cooper:

"It's been strangely quiet at Manchester United. But having said that I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy with his work in the window.

"He has trimmed his squad for the run-in but l think the most exciting thing about the window is the arrival of Amad Diallo.

"All eyes are now on the summer window when Manchester United might need the final pieces in the jigsaw to make them title contenders next season."

Lianne Sanderson on Sky Sports News:

"The biggest thing about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time at Manchester United so far is that he's got rid of the players who aren't good enough. Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Ashley Young - he's moved them on or they're out of the squad. That's the biggest thing that he's done. I still feel United need to strengthen at centre-back but they have the right players. They just need to be more consistent.

"Hopefully they can look to sign Jack Grealish in the summer but they're in a good place at the moment. There's something still missing in terms of winning the league. It's great to see more competition for places but Manchester City just have better depth and consistency at the moment."

Man Utd ready to rip up Rojo contract

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Marcos Rojo on ending his contract early.

The defender's deal was due to expire in the summer but it now means Rojo will be a free agent at the end of the month.

The 30-year-old has been in Argentina since receiving treatment there for a calf injury and has been seen this week training with Boca Juniors.

Rojo, who has been at United since 2014, has not featured for the club in the current campaign and made just a single Premier League start last season.

West Ham have signed Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard on loan until the end of the season.

The Hammers have managed to secure a deal for Lingard after completing the permanent transfer of Said Benrahma from Brentford, therefore freeing up space for another loan signing at the club.

Lingard has not made a Premier League appearance this season and will now link up with former United manager David Moyes.

Confirmed Man Utd signings

Amad Diallo - United have completed the signing of Atalanta's Ivorian winger on a four-and-a-half-year deal. (January 6)

Confirmed Man Utd departures

Facundo Pellistri - Alaves, loan

Timothy Fosu-Mensah - Bayer Leverkusen, £1.8m

Ethan Laird - MK Dons, loan

Jesse Lingard - West Ham, loan

Tahith Chong - Werder Bremen, loan

James Garner - Nottingham Forest, loan

Teden Mengi - Derby County, loan

The latest Man Utd contract news

Jesse Lingard - The midfielder has had the one-year option on his United contract triggered. (December 31).