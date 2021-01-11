Mikel Arteta not following Mesut Ozil's Q&A - 'I don't have Twitter'

Mesut Ozil has hinted he could discuss his Arsenal future in a Q&A session on Monday evening, but manager Mikel Arteta has said he will not be following as he does not have Twitter.

Ozil's representatives are in talks with a number of clubs, including Fenerbahce and DC United, although the player's priority is to see out his Arsenal contract until the summer.

Last week Arteta said the midfielder could leave in January if a deal was right for both player and club, and speaking ahead of their home match against Crystal Palace on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, the Arsenal manager said the club are still trying to find the "right solution".

"Edu [technical director] and the club are having some conversations about the near future and long-term future. When we know something we will announce it," Arteta said.

"We can resolve the situation one way or the other, it is always good to know what you are going to do, what is going to happen. I knew when we made that decision [to leave Ozil out of Arsenal's squads], the consequences that we could have.

"We still have to try the right solution for the player and the club and we are trying to do that and let's see what we get."

Let's talk about the past, present and future. I will start answering your #AskMesut questions tomorrow evening 📲🙏🏼 #M1Ö — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 10, 2021

Ozil has said he will answer questions about the "past, present and future" through his Twitter account on Monday evening.

Asked if he will tune in to the Q&A, Arteta added: "I am sorry but I don't have Twitter, I don't follow Twitter.

"He's done it in the past. It's something he does to engage with his fans and keep everybody informed, so I'm not surprised."

Arsenal

Crystal Palace Thursday 14th January 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

The midfielder is free to talk to clubs this month with his current Arsenal deal expiring at the end of the season.

Ozil has not featured for Arsenal since March 2020, while he was left out of their Premier League and Europa League squads for the first half of the 2020-21 season.

Asked how Ozil had handled the situation, Arteta said: "It's always difficult to handle this situation when you are left out of the squad. It has been difficult for everyone, to have players out of the squad. It wasn't only him.

"You need them motivated, training well, being part of what we're trying to do, and when they don't feel like they can contribute to that it's always tricky. We have tried to manage that in the best possible way."

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over West Brom in the Premier League

Martinelli injury update on Tuesday; Partey back for Palace

Arteta confirmed Gabriel Martinelli will have a scan on Monday morning with a further update expected on Tuesday after the striker sustained an ankle injury in the warm-up prior to Arsenal's FA Cup victory over Newcastle on Saturday.

"We don't know how bad it is," Arteta said. "He's getting a scan this morning. We didn't look after the game because he was in a lot of pain. So let's hope it's not as serious and we can have Gabi back really soon. We will know more tomorrow certainly.

Image: Gabriel Martinelli had only made four appearances this season following a serious knee injury

"It's more bad luck. It's only three injuries and they are really different ones. One was a contact and the other one was something that can happen to anybody, so you have to be really unlucky.

"We're going to scan him today, hopefully it's not that bad and it doesn't knock Gabi back but I was gutted for him because he was in pain and he was gutted."

Arteta added Thomas Partey will be in contention for Thursday's match against Palace, while Gabriel Magalhaes will face a late fitness test.

"Thomas has been in full training for the last four or five days, he's completely asymptomatic," Arteta said. "It would have been a little bit rushed to try and play him against Newcastle but I think he will be ready for Thursday.

"Gabriel had a training session the other day. He tested positive and had very mild symptoms, so he's missed a few weeks of training because he had to be isolated. It's better now and we expect him to be training with us in the next couple of days and then make an assessment on whether we can have him or not on Thursday."

Amid reports defender Rob Holding has signed a contract extension, Arteta added: "It's something we will announce as quick as we can, but it looks like it."

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth on Transfer Talk podcast:

"Ozil's agent says he's been speaking to a number of clubs but maintains Ozil's priority is to see out the remaining six months of his contract. That's something Arsenal wouldn't want to see happen.

"There have been discussions with DC United but Fenerbahce has emerged as his likely destination. He has strong links in Turkey, he's very popular there, his wife has Turkish roots, he's very friendly with the Fenerbahce president.

"From the outside it doesn't appear Arsenal and Ozil are on the same page. Arsenal would prefer him gone this month; Ozil - publicly at least and whether you believe that or not - wants to stay and play for Arsenal again.

"If he was to be welcomed back into the team, it would represent a U-turn of epic proportions as far as Arteta is concerned.

"For Ozil to go in January, the only realistic move is Fenerbahce but the Turkish club would need help to pay off the £350k wage a week he's on until the summer. Or if Ozil was to take a huge wage cut..."