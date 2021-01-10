Nicolas Pepe: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta aiming to help record signing succeed at the Emirates

Mikel Arteta is eager to help Nicolas Pepe succeed at Arsenal and has laid out what the club's record signing needs to do in the upcoming months.

The attacker joined in the summer of 2019 from Lille for a £72m fee and while he has produced moments of quality, a lack of consistency has impacted his time at the Emirates.

After Pepe scored eight goals during his debut campaign, the hope was for the Ivory Coast international to kick on but he has struggled in the Premier League this season and was recently sent off at Leeds.

"We need to help him to (succeed)," Arteta said. "In order to do that he needs minutes, he needs consistency in the team and when he has that, he needs to show he is capable of doing it. Let's see how the next few months develop."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his side 'fully deserved' to beat Newcastle 2-0 in extra-time to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Pepe has found the net three times in the Europa League this term but only made four league starts and cut a frustrated figure during Arsenal's 2-0 win over Newcastle in the FA Cup before he was withdrawn with the tie goalless.

The 25-year-old has been an unused substitute in Arsenal's last two top-flight wins, and Crystal Palace visit on Thursday with compatriot Wilfried Zaha set to lead the line for Roy Hodgson's side.

Arsenal notably decided to sign Pepe over Zaha when Unai Emery was in charge, but current manager Arteta has called for patience.

He added: "I think it is hard to make judgement on some players that haven't played many minutes over the last two or three weeks and to throw them in and expect them to be the best player on the pitch.

"I don't think it happens and Nico tried. He tried all the game and had some really good moments - moments where he could have scored two or three goals.

"In a normal circumstance and with his ability in those positions, he puts the ball in the back of the net. He didn't do it but I think his contribution overall was good."