Jordan Henderson: Liverpool captain named NHS Charities Together 'Champion'

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been named as the first NHS Charities Together 'Champion'.

The role means Henderson will act as an ambassador for NHS Charities Together, an organisation which supports staff, volunteers and patients within the NHS and raises funds for more than 240 related charities.

Henderson has been involved with the cause since last April when he was instrumental in the #PlayersTogether Covid-19 appeal - an initiative which saw Premier League players donate £4m to the NHS.

"It's a massive honour for me," Henderson said. "As part of being involved with NHS Charities Together I've heard first-hand from NHS staff about the challenges they face and how donations are making such a difference to them.

"As the charity's official Champion I'll do what I can to shine a light on the amazing work NHS charities do to support the NHS.

"My relationship with NHS Charities Together began in April with the launch of the #PlayersTogether COVID-19 appeal and having family members who work for the NHS I know as well as anyone what impact the pandemic has had across the board.

"I was also extremely grateful to the NHS for the care they gave my dad last year when he was treated for cancer."

He added: "NHS charities are also providing additional support where it is most needed by NHS staff, volunteers and patients in their area, with a focus on support for people who are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 crisis, such as patients and staff from BAME communities and high-risk groups like those living with disabilities.

"In the longer term the money raised will also fund programmes to help staff and families recover fully once the crisis has abated, reducing the long-term impact on them and the people they care about.

"Stay safe, and I know it's not easy but try and stay positive through these difficult times and remember, protect the NHS."