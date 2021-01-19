Emi Buendia: Daniel Farke believes Arsenal target will stay at Norwich

Arsenal target Emi Buendia is "99 per cent" likely to stay at Norwich in the January transfer window, according to head coach Daniel Farke.

Buendia has been linked with a move to the Emirates with Mesut Ozil in Turkey completing a free transfer to Fenerbahce.

The Argentine midfielder has helped Norwich to the top of the Championship table this season with seven goals and seven assists in 20 league matches.

Farke says the club are not desperate to make money and says there is no sense in selling any of their key players when they are in the position they are in.

When asked if he was worried about Buendia leaving, he said: "No, nothing will happen. In this business you can never say 100 per cent guarantee, but I would label it 99 per cent.

"It makes no sense for any of my key players to leave at this moment. And it makes no sense for us as a club right now to sell any of my players.

"These players have the potential to play for one of the best clubs in this country, and Arsenal [are] definitely one of the best in this country and also Europe. They have the potential to play there one day, but it makes no sense in January. Let's be honest we are in a great position.

"Nearly at the end of January, and in less than four months the season will be over, and there's a good chance they then are a key part in a club in the spotlight at the top level. The club trusts you, the coach trusts you, the fans love you, it's a fantastic position to be in. If then there's a club that's really interested, a big club in this country or Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and they say 'you are our long-term solution', then there's always a deal possible and it's pretty likely, and we have to say 'come on' the player has outgrown the club. But not January. It makes no sense.

Image: Norwich are four points clear at the top of the Championship table

"Also for us we're not desperate to earn more money. Financially we are in a solid situation. We want to have success, and don't want to risk our chances to go back to the Premier League level. Also from a financial point of view it makes no sense to sell a player for £15-£20m.

"I think if there is a route for one of my best players, then it's definitely the summer. It's better for them, better for us, in the summer it could be a topic but in January I don't see any business."

Arsenal would need to offer in the region of £40m-£50m to tempt Norwich into selling midfielder Emi Buendia, according to The Transfer Show.

With Mesut Ozil's confirmed departure imminent, Arsenal have been linked to the Championship midfielder as a possible replacement.

Kaveh Solhekol says Buendia has not been distracted by reports linking him with the north London club.

1:32 The Transfer Show's Kaveh Solhekol says Arsenal would need to offer up to £50m to tempt Norwich into selling midfielder Emi Buendia

He said: "One player they (Arsenal) have been watching very closely is Emi Buendia at Norwich City.

"I have been in touch with some people close to the player today. They say the situation is that the player himself is focused on his job at Norwich. They are doing really well in the Championship, top of the table. They can see the Premier League on the horizon.

"The problem Arsenal would have with trying to sign him this month is how much it would cost. Norwich are a very well-run club with a sustainable business model. I have been told it would take a crazy offer for them to be tempted to sell him this month. A crazy offer we are looking at somewhere between £40m and £50m."