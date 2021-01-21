FA Cup fourth round: Team news, previews, stats - Man Utd vs Liverpool heads bill

The FA Cup returns for the fourth round this weekend, with a number of potential shocks - and a big clash between Man Utd and Liverpool.

Team news: Harry Cardwell (calf), Lewis Reilly and Will Tomlinson (hamstring) are Chorley injury doubts. Boss Jamie Vermiglio said he has several other selection dilemmas, while a couple of his players are cup-tied.

Coach Irfan Kawri has told Sky Sports News the non-League side want to make the night "as horrible as possible" for their Premier League visitors.

0:50 Chorley youth coach Irfan Kawri says the non-League club will want to make it 'as horrible as possible' for Wolves in their FA Cup fourth round match, while director of football Andy Preece says everyone at the club is 'buzzing'.

Wolves will be without Marcal (groin), Daniel Podence (calf), Jonny (knee) and Raul Jimenez (fractured skull) as they prepare for an awkward reunion; an FA Cup tie against Chorley in 1986 marked the low point in the club's history.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has raised concerns about the pitch as Wolves but Chorley chairman Ken Wright has hit back, telling Sky Sports News "there is nothing wrong with it".

0:24 Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says his players must adapt to playing on a 'very difficult' pitch when they face non-League Chorley in the FA Cup.

Stat of the match: The only previous meetings between Chorley and Wolves came in the 1986-87 season, with non-League Chorley eliminating fourth division Wolves from the first round of the FA Cup (3-0 in a second replay after two 1-1 draws).

Saturday's games

Image: Danny Ings could return in the FA Cup against Arsenal

Team news: Danny Ings is back for Southampton as he recovers from a hamstring strain and coronavirus.

But eight Saints players remain unavailable, the latest casualty being midfielder Will Smallbone, who has been ruled out for six months with anterior cruciate ligament damage. Jannik Vestergaard (knee), Oriol Romeu (calf), Moussa Djenepo, Michael Obafemi (both thigh), Nathan Redmond (hip), Nathan Tella and Mohammed Salisu (both muscle strains) are all nursing injuries.

Arsenal will check on Dani Ceballos, who missed Monday's match against Newcastle with a tight calf. Pablo Mari is still recovering from a calf strain but should return to training next week. Gabriel Martinelli and Nicholas Pepe could feature.

Stat of the match: Southampton have won just one of their last nine meetings with Arsenal in all competitions (D3 L5), a 3-2 league victory in December 2018.

Image: Tariq Lamptey has signed a new Brighton deal but faces a few weeks on the sidelines

Team news: Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck, Adam Lallana, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Aaron Connolly will all miss out for Brighton this weekend. But boss Graham Potter has revealed Jakub Moder could feature in some capacity.

Blackpool TBC

Stat of the match: Brighton have progressed from 13 of their last 15 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, though they were knocked out by a Championship side last season (Sheffield Wednesday).

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: Sheffield United have won five of their last six meetings with Plymouth in all competitions (D1), with this the first game between the sides since a 3-0 win for the Blades in the 2014-15 FA Cup.

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: Doncaster have won just one of their last 16 FA Cup games against top-flight opponents (D4 L11), beating QPR 1-0 in the third round in 1984-85.

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Cheltenham and Manchester City. The Robins have lost all eight of their League Cup and FA Cup meetings with Premier League opponents.

Saturday's other ties:

Barnsley vs Norwich (3pm)

Millwall vs Bristol City (3pm)

Swansea vs Nottingham Forest (3pm)

Sunday's games

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has been involved in 25 goals in 32 FA Cup appearances in his career (16 goals, 9 assists), including 19 in 20 starts in the competition (12 goals, 7 assists).

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: Since returning to the Premier League in 2014, Leicester have reached the FA Cup fifth round in four of the previous six seasons, failing only in 2015-16 and 2018-19.

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: After winning their first FA Cup meeting with Burnley back in January 1912, Fulham have been eliminated from each their subsequent five ties with the Clarets in the competition, most recently in February 2003.

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: Liverpool have been eliminated from the FA Cup by Manchester United more than they have any other opponent in the competition's history (9, including final defeats).

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: This will be the 20th FA Cup match (including replays) between Everton and Sheffield Wednesday, the third most-played match in the competition's history. Everton have progressed from the last five ties, most recently a fourth-round meeting in 1989-90.

Monday's games

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: This is just the second competitive meeting between Wycombe and Tottenham, with Spurs winning 4-3 in an FA Cup fourth round match in 2016-17.

FA Cup 2020/21 - key dates and draw

The FA Cup schedule has been confirmed, with the final set to take place at Wembley on Saturday May 15.

There will be no replays this season to help ease fixture congestion.

The draw for fifth round took place at the same time as that for the fourth round.