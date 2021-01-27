Steve Bruce: I've seen enough to think Newcastle can avoid Premier League relegation

Steve Bruce says he has seen enough from Newcastle's recent performances to think they can avoid relegation; Magpies lost 2-1 at home to Leeds on Tuesday; result leaves them 16th in the Premier League and without a win in nine games

Wednesday 27 January 2021 08:48, UK

Steve Bruce says he saw enough from his Newcastle side in their defeat at home to Leeds to take confidence forward into their forthcoming Premier League games

Steve Bruce says he has seen enough from Newcastle's games against Leeds and Aston Villa to make him believe they will avoid relegation, despite his side losing both matches.

The Magpies went down 2-1 at home to Leeds on Tuesday evening, their latest defeat coming just three days after they lost 2-0 at Villa Park.

Bruce's side are without a win in their last nine Premier League games and lie 16th in the table, having played at least one game more than many of the sides around them.

The pressure on Bruce, who is unpopular with sections of the Newcastle support, will only increase following the defeat to Leeds, but he said: "We gave our best performance in a few months, were unlucky and didn't deserve to lose.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leeds' win against Newcastle in the Premier League

"I feel for the players; when you're up against it, you need something to fall for you, but the performance was much better and gave us something to fall back on.

"I saw a little bit at Aston Villa, and certainly saw enough today, if we keep well and stay healthy in certain areas, then we'll be fine.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win against Newcastle in the Premier League

"We've had an awful time, there is no disputing that, but I have seen enough to see that we can build a bit of confidence."

Newcastle, Saints still chasing Man Utd's Williams

The two Premier League clubs and a host of others in the Championship want to take the youngster on loan, but United are still to decide whether to let him go.

Brandon Williams has returned to playing with the U23s after limited game-time this season
Image: Brandon Williams has returned to playing with the U23s after limited game-time this season

The two Premier League clubs and a host of others in the Championship want to take the youngster on loan, but United are still to decide whether to let him go.

Sky Sports News reported earlier in the window that United wanted Williams available due to the congested fixture list this season, but he has struggled to earn a place in the team.

The 20-year-old is keen to play regular first-team games to continue his development, having played only once in the Premier League for United this season.

