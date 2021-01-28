Transfer news: Inter Milan in talks to swap Alexis Sanchez for Roma's Edin Dzeko

Roma and Inter Milan are in talks over a swap deal involving Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez until the end of the season, according to Sky in Italy.

The loan deal was initially proposed by Roma, where former Manchester City striker Dzeko, 34, has fallen out with head coach Paulo Fonseca.

Sanchez, who joined Inter from Manchester United on a three-year deal last summer, has not started under Antonio Conte in a Serie A match since a 2-1 defeat at Sampdoria on January 6.

Inter are believed to be interested in the deal on the playing side, but it is a complicated one because of their respective salaries and potential loan fee.

Dzeko, who has scored eight goals in 20 appearances for Roma this season, continued to train alone on Thursday despite being fit after a minor injury.

There had been previous reports of a swap between Dzeko and Christian Eriksen but Inter were not keen on swapping a midfielder for a striker.

Chile forward Sanchez, 32, has scored two goals in 19 appearances for Inter, who sit second in Serie A and three points ahead of Roma.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

