Gareth Bale: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says it's a 'crucial moment' for Wales star after Harry Kane injury

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Gareth Bale is entering a "crucial moment" in his loan spell as he urged his attacking players to "step up" in the absence of injured striker Harry Kane.

Hampered by his own illness and injury, Bale has yet to make a major impact since re-joining Spurs on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.

The 31-year-old has started just one Premier League game this season, with Mourinho stating the star forward must "earn" his spot in the line-up.

The Spurs boss says Bale is getting "better and better" and, with Kane out for a "few weeks" after suffering two separate ankle injuries during a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on Thursday, Mourinho has called on Bale's support.

Asked if Kane's injury presents an opportunity for Bale to step up, Mourinho said: "Yes, I hope so. He didn't play much [against Liverpool], but played 90 minutes in the cup and that, for him, is a big impact so it's impossible to be fresh to play a lot.

Image: Harry Kane is facing 'a few week' out after injuring both ankles in separate incidents against Liverpool

"It's a crucial moment for him, he's feeling better and better.

"When you lose a player of Harry's quality and dimension, the other guys have to step up. Hopefully he [Bale] can help us.

"Harry Kane is Harry Kane. There are players in some teams that are not replaceable.

"One thing is to have, like last season, three or four attacking players all injured at the same time, and another thing is to have Harry Kane.

Image: Bale came off the bench late in the game against Liverpool

"Of course, we have Vinicius, Bergwijn, Lucas [Moura], Lamela and Gareth Bale so it's a different situation. We have attacking players."

Mourinho has ruled out switching Bale to the centre forward role vacated by Kane, revealing the Welshman's ideal position was discussed and agreed upon when he arrived.

"I don't think he's a striker, I don't think he likes to play as a striker. It was something we spoke about when he joined us," Mourinho said.

"He was very objective with me, saying he doesn't feel he's a left winger like he was before or a No 10 like he was.

"The position that he likes to play is the position we are playing him every minute we give him which is the right side of the attack."

'Bale needs more minutes'

Bale's former captain Ashley Williams believes the Wales star is becoming more suited to the striker position and wants to see him given more game time at Tottenham.

Williams told Sky Sports News: "I'd like to see him on the pitch a little bit more. I'm sure Jose Mourinho's got plans for him and he sees him day to day.

"We all know what Gareth can do, he's a superb player and he can score a goal out of nothing. His quality is exceptional.

"He needs more minutes. As his career has progressed he's looking a little bit more like a striker, I believe.

"When I played with him you could see him going from the wide positions into a more central position and he was devastating there.

"He has got a lot to offer, I'm really happy he's back in the Premier League and we get to see him week in week out."

Transfer Talk: What does the future hold for Bale?

Bale's loan return to Tottenham has failed to live up to the fanfare. On the latest Transfer Talk Podcast, the panel discuss where his future could lie.

Spanish football expert Terry Gibson believes Bale will be leaving Tottenham, but has encouraged him to fight for his place.

He told the Transfer Talk Podcast: "Zinedine Zidane's got other things on his plate - I'm sure he's not even thinking about Gareth Bale right now!

"At the moment, you'd say there's no chance of him staying beyond this season with Spurs because it's not working out but we shouldn't be quick to blame him because there's a lack of playing time. Jose sees Bale in training every day; it's his prerogative not to play him.

"But because of his ability - he's still only 31 - there's a good chance if he gets a run of games, that will answer the questions. Is his body still up to playing five or six consecutive games? We haven't got the evidence yet. And does he fit into what Jose wants to do? Again, we haven't been able to see that yet. I think he can.

Image: Bale scored and played 90 minutes in Tottenham's FA Cup win over Championship side Wycombe

"A fit, healthy Bale would, in my opinion, be above [Lucas] Moura and [Steven] Bergwjin but we're suggesting he's been a failure with just one start in the Premier League. Until he gets the opportunity - whether he gets it or not is another matter - we can't say that but at the moment a second season doesn't look likely. Without seeing him given that opportunity, that would be a real waste of time and money.

"There's no point bringing in a player if the manager doesn't want him. Jose seemed enthusiastic at the time but I warned people about having to be patient.

"I knew he wasn't 100 per cent fit. His injuries have been an issue this season too - perhaps, Jose, having seen him, thinks he's not going to be the player he was, able to play week-in, week-out. Ultimately, we have to see Bale play. I hope he's still got the fire in his belly to fight for the rest of the season and prove Jose has to play him."