Championship highlights and round-up: Brentford back up to second

Brentford recovered from a poor start to win 4-1 at Middlesbrough and climb into the top two in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Teessiders were 1-0 up inside three minutes when Bees goalkeeper David Raya failed to collect Neeskens Kebano's cross.

However, the visitors were level in the 38th minute when Ivan Toney tapped in after good work by Tariqe Fosu - and they took control after the break.

Vitaly Janelt (58) fired home from the edge of the box after top scorer Toney had headed the ball down for him, Mathias Jensen (64) made it 3-1 following a slip from Paddy McNair, before Toney tapped in the fourth 10 minutes from time.

Bournemouth ended their poor run with a 3-2 home win over Birmingham, with Jack Wilshere scoring one and setting up another.

The visitors were ahead in the 27th minute when Asmir Begovic spilled a Gary Gardner cross and Scott Hogan cleaned up but Wilshere set up Arnaut Danjuma to level in the 36th minute.

Wilshere headed the Cherries ahead just past the hour mark and although Hogan headed an equaliser seven minutes later, Philip Billing decided the contest when he tapped in unmarked at the far post with 13 minutes remaining. The result leaves Birmingham in the bottom three.

Curtis Nelson and Kieffer Moore got Cardiff's goals in the 2-0 win at Bristol City to hand manager Mick McCarthy his first win since taking charge, while Millwall came from behind to defeat Sheffield Wednesday 4-1.

Callum Paterson gave Wednesday a 10th-minute lead but Kenneth Zohore's 39th-minute penalty levelled things up and Scott Malone (68), Ben Thompson (69) and Tom Bradshaw (90) completed the turnaround.

New signing Glenn Murray impressed for Nottingham Forest in the 3-0 win at bottom club Wycombe.

Murray lobbed the opener in the seventh minute and doubled the lead nine minutes into the second half from the penalty spot, after he himself was fouled. Anthony Knockaert wrapped up the points in the 72nd minute.

Yoann Barbet's 54th-minute effort, QPR's first goal at home since December 1, proved enough to secure a 1-0 home win against Blackburn.

Rotherham climbed out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Preston. Joe Rafferty's 10th-minute own goal and Ben Wiles' 55th-minute effort had them 2-0 ahead at Deepdale, before Ched Evans replied 10 minutes later.

James Collins gave Luton an 11th-minute lead at home to Huddersfield but Naby Sarr equalised in the 74th minute. The visitors' Harry Toffolo was dismissed in added time.

Reading's promotion prospects were not helped by a 0-0 draw at Stoke and it was also goalless in the early kick-off between Coventry and Watford.

The Hornets' Troy Deeney hit the woodwork late on but they failed to score for an eighth time on the road this season against stalemate specialists Coventry.

Barnsley's match against Derby was postponed following a midday pitch inspection at Oakwell, which followed incessant heavy rain.