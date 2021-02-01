Liverpool transfer news: Southampton close in on Takumi Minamino loan deal

Southampton look to have pulled off a major coup as they close in on a loan deal for Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino.

Officials at St Mary's opened negotiations with Liverpool on Monday morning over a potential six-month loan deal.

Discussions have continued throughout the day with a deal in principle agreed between the two clubs hours before the 11pm transfer deadline.

The 26-year old Japan international is undergoing a medical on Monday evening, after which he is expected to join his new Southampton team-mates at their team hotel in Manchester ahead of Tuesday's game against Manchester United.

It is thought the player was not registered in time to make his debut at Old Trafford, but if the deal goes through he could be set to be at Ralph Hasenhuttl's disposal for their Premier League clash at Newcastle on Saturday.

Southampton failed in their attempts to sign Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Liverpool full-back Neco Williams on Deadline Day, but the Japanese could become the first and only January incoming at St Mary's.

Image: Takumi Minamino scored his first Premier League goal against Crystal Palace but has played only six minutes of league football since

Minamino's arrival allows Shane Long to depart the club for Bournemouth on loan, as the Cherries are looking for a replacement for Josh King after they verbally agreed deals with Everton and Fulham for the Norway international.

Minamino joined Liverpool in a £7.65m deal from RB Salzburg in December 2019, but has found playing time difficult to come by at Anfield and could find more first-team minutes on the south coast.

He made nine appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League this season, scoring one goal against Crystal Palace in December, although he has taken part in only six minutes of league football since.