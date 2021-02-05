Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the weekend's Scottish Premiership action, with Rangers' trip to Hamilton live on Sky Sports.

Team news: Hamilton have an unchanged squad as they prepare to host Rangers on Sunday.

Accies suffered a damaging defeat to relegation rivals Ross County on Wednesday night but boss Brian Rice will go again with the same group as they welcome Steven Gerrard's champions-elect to the Foys Stadium.

Shaun Want (thigh), and Lewis Smith (hamstring) have been out in recent weeks and David Templeton (groin) is sidelined for the remainder of the season.

2:42 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone

Rangers may be without Kemar Roofe if they decide to accept a two-game ban for the striker following his challenge on St Johnstone's Murray Davidson.

The former Leeds and Anderlecht forward was booked for the studs-up tackle on his opponent during Wednesday's Ibrox win but has now been handed a Notice of Complaint. A hearing has been set for Tuesday but Roofe could sit out the Accies game if Rangers accept the ban beforehand.

0:39 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he's frustrated with the late notice of complaint issues for Kemar Roofe's challenge on Murray Davidson in the win over St Johnstone.

Alfredo Morelos is already suspended for the game following his stamp on Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous. Jermain Defoe (calf), Scott Arfield (ankle) and long-term knee injury victim Nikola Katic remain out.

2:09 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hamilton and Ross County

Key stat: Rangers have won all 11 of their top-flight league visits to Hamilton in the 21st century, scoring 33 goals and conceding just nine in the process.

How to watch: Watch Hamilton vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am; Kick-off 12pm. Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.