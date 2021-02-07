Tomas Soucek: West Ham win appeal for red card shown to midfielder against Fulham

Tomas Soucek's controversial red card against Fulham has been overturned after West Ham's claim of wrongful dismissal was upheld by the FA.

Soucek was controversially sent off by referee Mike Dean after his elbow made contact with Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic's face in the closing stages of their 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Regulation and Discipline update: pic.twitter.com/Hhg1sWNkYs — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) February 8, 2021

West Ham lodged a claim of wrongful dismissal on Sunday, and on Monday an independent regulatory commission upheld the appeal after confirming there were sufficient grounds to remove the suspension.

"Tomas Soucek will be available for West Ham United FC's next three fixtures following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal," an FA statement read on Monday.

"The midfielder was sent off during a Premier League fixture against Fulham FC on Saturday for violent conduct."

The Czech international was at risk of a three-game ban for violent conduct which would have forced him to sit out the Hammers' FA Cup fifth-round tie against Manchester United on Tuesday, as well as their Premier League games against Sheffield United and Tottenham.

I am glad my red card against Fulham has been overturned. I’ve checked it, I’ve gone over 200 games without a single red card. My entire career. I am looking forward to helping the team in the important games this week! Thanks for your support!#westham #whu #COYI pic.twitter.com/wANFeAFmhf — Tomáš Souček (@tomassoucek28) February 8, 2021

"I am glad my red card against Fulham has been overturned," Soucek said on Twitter. "I've checked it, I've gone over 200 games without a single red card. My entire career.

"I am looking forward to helping the team in the important games this week! Thanks for your support!"

Dean showed a straight red card to Soucek after consulting the pitchside monitor, after being invited to do so by VAR official Lee Mason, despite there appearing to be no intent behind the contact.

3:07 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Fulham's draw with West Ham in the Premier League

It is the second time in the space of four days that the FA has rescinded a red card awarded by Dean, after Southampton similarly won an appeal over Jan Bednarek's dismissal against Manchester United.

In both cases, on-pitch referee Dean was assisted by Mason, who was the fourth official at Old Trafford and in the VAR seat for the Craven Cottage clash.

West Ham manager David Moyes said he felt "embarrassed" for Dean is his post-match comments on Saturday, and on Monday emphasised his frustration.

1:37 West Ham's David Moyes says he's embarrassed for the VAR officials after Tomas Soucek's red against Fulham

"My reflections are that I'm disappointed with football in general, that the officials involved would allow these situations to take over the game," Moyes said.

"I think every footballer's got a responsibility to do the correct thing. I feel that officials are giving footballers the opportunity to gain success in some way from their actions.

"The only people who can stop it are the officials. If players are going to be successful, gaining an advantage in the game, we can't let that happen."

Mike Dean has asked not to officiate a Premier League game this weekend after receiving abuse and death threats on social media for the two red cards handed to Soucek and Bednarek.

Dean's family has also been targeted with social media abuse. All abuse has been reported to the police.

However, the 52-year-old is still going to referee Wednesday's FA cup game between Leicester and Brighton and may return to Premier League action the following weekend.

0:47 Dermot Gallagher condemns the abuse directed towards referee Mike Dean, after he received death threats across social media.

If he does so, it is possible he could work alongside Lee Mason again as officials generally work in groups.

On the situation, PGMOL managing director Mike Riley said: "Threats and abuse of this nature are totally unacceptable and we fully support Mike's decision to report these messages his family received to the police.

"Nobody should be victim of abhorrent messages like this. Online abuse is unacceptable in any walk of life and more needs to be done to tackle the problem."