Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City: Champions League round of 16 first leg to be played in Budapest

Manchester City will play the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Monchengladbach at the Puskas Arena in Budapest due to German travel restrictions.

Germany's government has banned all UK arrivals due to the new coronavirus variant originating in England, with restrictions currently in force until February 16 but expected to be extended.

The clash on February 24 was originally scheduled to take place at Borussia Park in Monchengladbach in Germany, but UEFA has announced it has been moved to the Hungarian capital.

A UEFA statement read: "UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between Borussia VfL 1900 Mönchengladbach and Manchester City FC will now take place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. The date of the match (February 24 2021) and kick-off time (21:00 CET) will remain the same.

"UEFA would like to thank Borussia VfL 1900 Mönchengladbach and Manchester City FC for their close cooperation and support, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to host the match in question."

The Puskas Arena will also stage the first leg of Liverpool's last-16 tie against German club RB Leipzig on February 16.

Chelsea's last-16 first-leg tie against Atletico Madrid on February 23 is also expected to be moved to a neutral venue due to Spain's travel restrictions.

It also means Manchester United's Europa League last-32 first leg away to Real Sociedad is also likely to be moved and Arsenal's Europa League clash with Benfica could be played over one leg on neutral territory due to the Portuguese government's concerns about new coronavirus variants.

Clubs who are due to play the first legs of their European ties at home had to inform UEFA in writing by midnight on February 8 if they were unable to host the fixture due to travel restrictions