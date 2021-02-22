Champions League last 16 lowdown, team news, stats: Chelsea, Man City in action

The Champions League last-16 action continues on Wednesday - get the lowdown as Man City and Real Madrid gear up for their first legs.

0:25 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says people laughed when he suggested Ilkay Gundogan could be used as a striker, following his two goals in the 3-0 win over Tottenham

First leg: February 24, Puskas Arena, Budapest (8pm)

February 24, Puskas Arena, Budapest (8pm) Second leg: March 16, Etihad Stadium (8pm)

The team news:

Borussia Monchengladbach look to have little to worry about in the injury department, with a fully fit squad ready to host the Premier League leaders.

Manchester City could hand Sergio Aguero a first start of 2021 after he was an unused substitute against Arsenal at the weekend, but remain without Nathan Ake.

The form:

Monchengladbach stormed into 2021, beating Bayern and Borussia Dortmund. But they have taken just two points from 12 in the Bundesliga, with coach Marco Rose admitting Saturday's 2-1 home defeat against strugglers Mainz could be put down to an earlier announcement that he will take charge of rivals Dortmund next season.

There's no stopping Manchester City right now, though; they're on an 18-game winning run and last lost way back in November.

2:42 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Arsenal in the Premier League

What to look out for:

Get ready to hear quadruple and Manchester City in the same sentence again. Streaking clear at the top of the Premier League, in the EFL Cup final and FA Cup last eight, it's time for the spotlight to turn back onto the trophy that has so far eluded City but Pep Guardiola's side are purring with 18 wins in a row in all competitions.

Kevin De Bruyne started for the first time in a month against Arsenal and is likely to get the nod again.

Image: Eden Hazard is back in training after a muscle problem

First leg: February 24, Gewiss Stadium (8pm)

February 24, Gewiss Stadium (8pm) Second leg: March 16, Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium (8pm)

The team news:

Atalanta will be without defender Hans Hateboer through injury, but have an otherwise fit squad to choose from.

Real Madrid's problems are far more severe; Karim Benzema will miss Wednesday's game with injury, joining Sergio Gamos, Marcelo, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Eden Hazard on the sidelines.

The form:

Atalanta earned a third successive victory as they saw off Napoli 4-2 to climb to fourth in Serie A.

Real Madrid are also on a winning streak: four in a row has put the pressure on Atletico at the La Liga summit.

What to look out for:

Real Madrid are the most successful team in the competition with 13 wins and claimed three in a row between 2016 and 2018. However since that success over Liverpool three years ago, they have failed to make it past the round of 16 and, if reports in Spain are to be believed, this competition is crucial for Zinedine Zidane's future.

Ajax and Man City have proved too strong at this stage during the past two campaigns and in Atalanta this time, Zidane will know they are facing an up and coming outfit. The Italians won at Anfield in November and were within touching distance of the quarter-finals last year.

Another man under scrutiny, Eden Hazard, could return after his latest injury setback. His boss will hope he can finally find fitness and form.

Last-16 results so far...

Champions League key dates

Round of 16 first legs: February 16/17/23/24

Round of 16 second legs: March 9/10/16/17

Quarter-final and semi-final draws: March 19

Quarter-finals first legs: April 6/7

Quarter-finals second legs: April 13/14

Semi-finals first legs: April 27/28

Semi-finals second legs: May 4/5

Final: May 29 (Atatürk Olympic Stadium)