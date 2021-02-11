FA in talks over dates for summer transfer window

The Football Association remain in talks with the Premier League and English Football League over the dates for this summer’s transfer window.

A provisional window of June 9 - August 31 has been published on FIFA's Transfer Matching System, for the men's game in England, but the FA has yet to confirm the dates.

The Premier League window is expected to remain open after the start of next season but the league has yet to announce the start date of the next campaign.

In September 2017, Premier League clubs voted to close the 2018 summer window before the start of the new season.

But, in February last year, clubs voted to change the summer window again to bring them in line with the rest of Europe.

The scheduling fallout from the coronavirus pandemic led to further changes to dates last year.

The FA will continue to hold further talks with the Premier League and EFL before it submits its confirmed dates to world football's governing body.