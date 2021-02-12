Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the latest round of the Scottish Premiership, as Celtic travel to face St Johnstone live on Sky Sports.

Aberdeen have a doubt over Fraser Hornby ahead of Saturday's clash with St Mirren after the striker missed several days' training with a bug.

Greg Leigh faces a long spell out after pulling his hamstring in the opening moments of last weekend's defeat by Hibernian.

Loan signing Florian Kamberi is still awaiting a work permit while Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Ryan Hedges (chest) remain out.

St Mirren face a double blow ahead of their Pittodrie trip as they wait to learn if both Jamie McGrath and Eamonn Brophy will miss the remainder of the season.

Brophy is likely to have played his last game because of a stress fracture in his foot while McGrath may need surgery on the dislocated shoulder he suffered in Wednesday's defeat to Celtic.

But there is good news on striker Kristian Dennis' Achilles problem, with the news he could be back in training six weeks after undergoing surgery, while Collin Quaner will return from his knee injury next week.

Key stat: Aberdeen have been unbeaten at home against St Mirren in their last 11 league encounters (W5 D6).

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

Dundee United team news: Dundee United forward Logan Chalmers has returned to training ahead of the visit of Livingston to Tannadice on Saturday. Chalmers has been out since October after injuring an ankle against Aberdeen. Defender Mark Connolly is back in training following a family bereavement.

Livingston team news: Livingston manager David Martindale travels to Tannadice with a strengthened squad.

Gavin Reilly is available on Saturday as he returns from a positive Covid-19 test while Julien Serrano is back after a period of self-isolation.

Jon Guthrie (back) and Josh Mullin (knock) are both also back in contention while long-term absentees Alan Lithgow and Keaghan Jacobs remain out.

Key stat: Dundee United have lost four of their last five top-flight league games against Livingston (W1).

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-1

Motherwell team news: Motherwell still have a clutch of players missing for the Lanarkshire derby against Hamilton at Fir Park.

Steven Lawless (knee), Liam Grimshaw (illness), Nathan McGinley (facial) and Declan Gallagher (muscle tear) remain out.

Long-term knee injury victims Trevor Carson, Liam Donnelly, Charles Dunne and Scott Fox are also missing.

Hamilton team news: Scott Martin returns for Hamilton. The midfielder has missed the last couple of weeks with a thigh strain but is ready to face Well, while Ben Stirling returns from a bout of illness.

Shaun Want (thigh), Lewis Smith (hamstring) and Nathan Thomas (groin) have been out in recent weeks.

Key stat: Motherwell have only won one of their last six top-flight matches against Hamilton (D2 L3). Indeed, they have not managed a league goal against the Accies in over a year.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

Rangers team news: Rangers will be without Kemar Roofe for Saturday's game with Kilmarnock as the striker begins a two-game ban.

The former Leeds and Anderlecht player has been punished retrospectively for his challenge on St Johnstone's Murray Davidson and will now miss the visit of Tommy Wright's team to Ibrox along with Alfredo Morelos, who serves the final

leg of his three-match suspension for stamping on Hibernian's Ryan Porteous.

However, Jermain Defoe returns from a calf complaint while Scott Arfield (ankle) is back in training after seven weeks out. Long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic is still missing.

Kilmarnock team news: New signing Kyle Lafferty could go straight into the Kilmarnock side after signing a short-term deal on Friday.

Danny Rogers returns from a back injury and Calum Waters, Stuart Findlay and Kirk Broadfoot are working their way back from respective groin, ankle and foot problems.

Alan Power is suspended for two games after an accumulation of yellow cards.

Key stat: Rangers have won four of their last five league games against Kilmarnock (L1), with Steven Gerrard's side not conceding in each of their last three such victories over Killie.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

Saturday's clash between Ross County and Hibernian has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

St Johnstone team news: Murray Davidson is St Johnstone's only absentee for the visit of Celtic.

The midfielder has a calf injury and is battling to be fit for the Betfred Cup final later this month. Saints have no other injury issues.

Celtic team news: Stephen Welsh is almost certainly out of Celtic's trip to Perth.

The young defender was taken off the field on a stretcher after injuring an ankle against St Mirren on Wednesday night and left Paisley with his foot in a protective boot.

James Forrest continues to get up to speed after recovering from ankle surgery, while defender Christopher Jullien is out long-term with a knee injury.

Key stat: Celtic are unbeaten against St. Johnstone in their last 14 league matches (W11 D3). The last time they lost a league fixture to the Saints was a 2-1 defeat at McDiarmid Park in May 2016.

Key stat: Celtic are unbeaten against St. Johnstone in their last 14 league matches (W11 D3). The last time they lost a league fixture to the Saints was a 2-1 defeat at McDiarmid Park in May 2016.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-3

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-3