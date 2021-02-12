James Justin: Leicester defender suffered ACL injury in FA Cup win over Brighton

Leicester defender James Justin is set for an operation after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, says Brendan Rodgers.

The 22-year-old was stretchered off with a knee injury during Leicester's 1-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup on Wednesday, with Rodgers seeming hopeful the injury was not too severe immediately after the game.

However, scans have shown the severity of the problem and the left-back, who is with the club doctor in London ahead of knee surgery, will face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"Sadly the scan hasn't shown up so well, which is a massive blow for us," Rodgers said.

"He looks like he's done his ACL, which is a devastating blow for us because he's been incredible since he came into the team last year.

"He's played in many positions. Wherever I've asked him to play, whatever position, he's been a minimum eight out of 10 and developing as a top Premier League player.

"He was obviously walking around after the game and we hoped he would be okay, but of course, you have to wait until he gets the scan. He's in London today [Friday] with our doctor, just trying to get all the expertise in terms of the next step.

Image: James Justin has been one of Leicesters stand-out performers this season

"It's a huge disappointment, but I know the boy. He's tough mentally, that's what makes him the player he is, and tough physically and he'll be a better player for it."

Justin has been one of Leicester's breakthrough stars this season, playing every minute of the Foxes' Premier League season and scoring two goals in 23 appearances.

Rodgers suggested Justin could take a similar period of time to recover as Ricardo Pereira, who returned to action in January after suffering a similar injury in March 2020.

"These are injuries, if you look at Ricardo's timeframe, it's probably going to be shorter or around that same time," Rodgers said.

Image: Justin scored three goals for Leicester this season

"Ricky was out for a period of time and he's come back now fitter and stronger and getting his game time up, so that will be a source of inspiration for him as he goes through his recovery.

"He was upset yesterday, naturally, because he's been so robust for me. He's just been absolutely incredible. He's been the one player who's played virtually every game since he's come in in a variety of positions and performed to a very, very high level.

"His confidence has been growing all the time as a Premier League player and I'm pretty sure he wouldn't have been too far away from (England manager) Gareth (Southgate's) thoughts.

Timothy Castagne is nearing a return to full fitness, as Rodgers confirmed the Belgian will return to training with the squad on Monday.