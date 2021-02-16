Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal to speak to striker over alleged Covid protocol breach

Arsenal will speak to striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after a video appeared on Instagram showing him getting a tattoo.

Neither Aubameyang, nor the Barcelona-based tattoo artist Alejandro Nicholas Bernal, were wearing masks, raising concerns that the striker may have broken coronavirus protocols.

The footage was posted on social media on February 10, but it is not clear where or when it was recorded.

UK government regulations state that tattoo parlours must remain closed during the pandemic.

The Arsenal striker recently returned to France to care for his mother who had been taken ill.

Aubameyang scored his first Premier League hat-trick as Arsenal beat Leeds 4-2 at the Emirates on Sunday.

Arsenal next face Benfica in the Europa League round-of-32 first leg on Thursday, before hosting Manchester City on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.