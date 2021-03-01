Championship Team of the Month for February

After slight wobbles, both Norwich and Brentford got their promotion push back on track and the pair are represented in the WhoScored.com Championship Team of the Month. Cardiff have impressed since Mick McCarthy took over the reins and the Bluebirds have three players make the best XI.

Here, WhoScored.com run through their side...

Goalkeeper: Dillion Phillips (Cardiff) - 7.04

0:42 Cardiff goalkeeper Dillon Phillips was the hero for the Bluebirds after he saved a Preston penalty, and when another was awarded for a foul in the rebound, he saved the next spot kick!

Kicking off the February team of the month is the first of three Cardiff representatives. Only Viktor Johansson (24) made more saves than Phillips (21) in the Championship last month as the Bluebirds enjoyed a fine start to life under McCarthy. The shotstopper kept two clean sheets, too.

Right-back: Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest) - 7.03 rating

Christie put in a number of assured performances in defence for Chris Hughton's side, as he made 11 interceptions and eight tackles, and he got forward well too, making nine successful dribbles and seven key passes.

Centre-back: Michal Helik (Barnsley) - 7.67 rating

Only two players made more interceptions than Helik (17) in the Championship last month for a Tykes side that shipped fewer goals (two) than any other team, while no player earned more WhoScored.com man of the match awards than the 25-year-old (three) to feature at the heart of the defence.

Centre-back: Grant Hanley (Norwich) - 7.41 rating

Hanley made 36 clearances for Daniel Farke's side in February, the sixth best return, and more accurate passes (421) than any other player to contribute towards his inclusion.

Left-back: Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham) - 7.18 rating

Pedersen scored his first league goal of the campaign in a crucial 2-1 win over QPR to round off February. He was unfortunate not to register an assist, too, as he made six key passes to star in the side at left-back.

Right midfield: Emi Buendia (Norwich) - 8.31 rating

Only two players had a direct hand in more goals than Buendia (six - two goals, four assists) in February, with his four assists the joint-best return. 16 key passes was the third best return, while five clear-cut chances created ranked first in England's second tier, to contribute towards his star man accolade.

Central midfield: Oliver Skipp (Norwich) - 7.28 rating

The final Norwich player to make the cut is on-loan central midfielder Skipp. The young Englishman made more accurate passes (321) than any other midfielder in the Championship in February to reinforce a WhoScored.com strength of 'passing'. The 20-year-old scored his first league goal for Norwich in February.

Central midfield: Will Vaulks (Cardiff) - 7.23 rating

Of the four goals Vaulks has directly contributed to this season, two came in February as he netted in the win over Luton and provided the assist for Sean Morrison to score in the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough over the weekend. Those came from respective returns of four shots and seven key passes, while he also made 23 tackles and interceptions combined.

Left midfield: Carlton Morris (Barnsley) - 7.49 rating

Morris has proven a solid capture from MK Dons, having had a direct hand in four goals in five league outings in February. While not yet an automatic starter, Morris scored twice and provided one assist from the bench last month as he signified his impact on the back of his January arrival.

Striker: Kieffer Moore (Cardiff) - 7.97 rating

Featuring on the frontline and rounding off the Cardiff contingent is striker Moore. Only two players scored more goals than Moore (seven) in February as the Bluebirds make a charge for the top six under McCarthy. The Welshman won more aerial duels (78) than any other player, and won three WhoScored.com man of the match awards from his seven outings.

Striker: Ivan Toney (Brentford) - 7.49 rating

Partnering Moore in attack is Brentford star forward Toney. The Bees ace had a direct hand in more goals (six - goals, three assists) than any other Championship player last month to get Brentford's promotion push back on track after a slight wobble. Toney's six goals came from 17 shots.