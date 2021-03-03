VAR: IFAB puts talks on hold over allowing referees to communicate decisions to fans in stadiums

Football lawmakers have put talks on hold over allowing referees to communicate their VAR decisions directly to supporters.

Discussions took place in Belfast last year over how to improve communication to fans over the use of VAR technology in the game.

One idea, discussed by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), was to allow competitions to explain a referee's decision around the stadium.

It involved supporters hearing a final decision, and brief explanation, from a referee, but fans would still be unable to listen to match officials during the decision-making process.

However, after agreeing to a further evaluation, talks over direct communication have been 'paused' ahead of this year's annual general meeting on Friday, Sky Sports News has been told.

FIFA says it can see 'benefits' to live communication but further analysis is required before a final decision.

Image: Referee Lee Mason confers with VAR over Lewis Dunk's disallowed free-kick in West Brom's Premier League win over Brighton on Saturday

The current laws of the game prevent an open audio channel between referees and non-match officials but there is nothing to prevent competitions around the world from releasing audio from officials after the match.

In August 2018, the PGMOL released audio of FA Cup final referee Michael Oliver awarding Chelsea a first-half penalty against Manchester United.

The audio was released three months after the game as part of an educational presentation.

Image: In 2018, the PGMOL released audio of FA Cup final referee Michael Oliver awarding Chelsea a penalty against Manchester United

FIFA: 'Very satisfied' with VAR

FIFA has declared it is "very satisfied" with the use of VARs around the world after world football's governing body took full operational control last year.

An update on its global use will be presented to IFAB chiefs on March 5, which includes the four British associations, but no law changes are anticipated.

A FIFA spokesperson has told Sky Sports News: "FIFA is overall very satisfied with how VAR is used around the world. It is a fact that VAR has ultimately led to a significant increase in correct decisions and this is something FIFA is both pleased about and proud of.

"FIFA, in collaboration with IFAB, will always strive to further improve VAR in order to simplify the final decision, which will always remain with the referee."

FIFA will present findings on its VAR "light" concept, which 'aims to create more affordable systems to enable the use of VAR at all levels of the game'.

Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA Referees' Committee, has highlighted the aim of 'consistent' decisions by video referees.

Image: FIFA have proclaimed they are satisfied with VAR

Collina told the World Football Summit: "What we are trying to do is have consistent assessment, to have uniformity, to have consistent decisions taken by video assistant referees. So, it's a safety net [that's] very important for referees."

FIFA is also developing 'semi-automated offside technology' to make the review process for offside incidents as 'efficient as possible'.

Three technology providers have expressed an interest in a further development phase following a postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aim of the development phase is to 'further improve the algorithms of the systems based on a collection of datasets from hundreds of different offside decisions'.

FIFA is also exploring the 'improvement of the visualisation of close offside incidents' and will work with technology providers this year.