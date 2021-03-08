Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Can anyone catch Norwich? Swans, penalties & Neil Warnock

Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundit Andy Hinchcliffe and commentator Daniel Mann to discuss all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two.

The panel review all the weekend's action and all the battles for promotion, play-offs and to avoid relegation, while we also hear from Stoke's Danny Batth in Ten To Tackle.

All leagues and angles are covered in this week's show, but here were some of the main talking points...

Can anyone catch Norwich?

It seems like Norwich are heading for an immediate return to the Premier League. A big win over Brentford last week was followed by a comfortable win over Luton on Saturday. It is seven wins in a row now, and they are perched 10 points clear at the top.

Hinchcliffe: "I think we were saying it two or three weeks ago because they have looked so impressive. Their consistency all season has been astonishing. They are going to go on and win promotion from here."

Swansea penalty late shows

Swansea, meanwhile, have thrown themselves into something approaching pole position for the second automatic promotion spot, thanks to back-to-back last-ditch penalty winners from Andre Ayew - first against Stoke last week, then against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Mann: "It wasn't debatable. Both were completely wrong decisions [to give the penalty], but you need a bit of luck to get promotion sometimes.

"I hate to use the word 'solid' because it feels like you're damning them with fate praise, but they have been a terrific unit this season. They have mixed it up in the best sense, and have played some fantastic stuff. They are to some extent fighting the financial odds too because they've not spent a great deal, but their progress has been superb."

Danny Batth takes Ten To Tackle

Stoke defender Danny Batth was our latest guest on Ten To Tackle as he answered our quickfire questions, letting us know, among other things, what his favourite items of memorabilia from his career are.

"Probably my armband I wore when we got promotion [with Wolves]," he said. "But I also got Sergio Aguero's shirt and I got him to sign it as well, from our League Cup game. I think we were the first team to keep Man City out for 90 minutes that season, then we lost on penalties. That season they were red hot, but we managed to keep them out."

Northampton boost survival hopes

Back-to-back wins for Northampton and things are looking up under Jon Brady - who has taken charge until the end of the season. They are out of the League One relegation zone and could be on track for survival after thumping promotion-chasing Portsmouth 4-1 on Saturday.

Mann: "They've had a couple of wins after a long and difficult run, but I just want to add a tinge of realism here, because it can change so quickly.

"They set a standard by putting four past Portsmouth, and Ryan Watson is in a purple patch for them, but you look at the fixtures coming up and they are tough. They have a bit of momentum, but can they sustain it?

Cheltenham battling for promotion

Four wins on the spin for Cheltenham has seen them move to the top of League Two, and look to set to push for automatic promotion after last season's play-off heartache. Michael Duff's side have been in excellent form since their FA Cup defeat to Manchester City in January.

Hinchcliffe: "It's very much been a team effort. They lost to Man City in the FA Cup but their performance was a huge positive. From that point on it seems to have been a trigger to their success."