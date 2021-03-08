Noni Madueke impressing at PSV: English youngster scores again in Eredivisie win over Fortuna Sittard

The 18-year-old former Tottenham prospect Noni Madueke has scored nine goals in all competitions for Roger Schmidt's PSV Eindhoven team this season; Madueke left Spurs in summer of 2019 to sign a three-year contract at PSV

Monday 8 March 2021 16:26, UK

Noni Madueke of PSV celebrates 1-3, Jordan Teze of PSV, Mohamed Ihattaren of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Fortuna Sittard v PSV at the Fortuna Sittard Stadium on March 7, 2021 in Sittard Netherlands
Image: Noni Madueke of PSV celebrates his goal against Fortuna Sittard

English youngster Noni Madueke made the difference again for PSV in their 3-1 win over Fortuna Sittard as he continues his sensational season in the Eredivisie.

The 18-year-old came off the bench to seal the win for the Eindhoven team with a wonderful effort, cutting inside from the right flank and unleashing an unstoppable shot with his left foot.

It was Madueke's seventh Eredivisie goal of the season and his fifth when coming on as a substitute in what has been a breakthrough year for the London-born teenager under Roger Schmidt.

Madueke, an England U18 international of Nigerian descent, left Tottenham in the summer of 2019 to sign a three-year contract at PSV, rejecting Manchester United in the process.

After making his PSV debut in January 2021, he featured in front of a crowd of over 53,000 against Ajax soon after, while still aged just 17, but it is this season that he has really made an impact.

Madueke scored in his first start of the season in the win over FC Emmen in September and went on to add a first European goal in the comeback victory over PAOK Salonika in November.

England&#39;s Noni Madueke and Sweden&#39;s David Edvardsson during the UEFA European Under-17 Championship Group B match at Home Farm FC, Dublin. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday May 9, 2019. See PA story SOCCER England U17. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Image: Madueke in action against Sweden for England's U17 team

"He is able to read situations, get to the right positions and be in the right place," said Schmidt. "He has a good sense of that, with his timing, and, technically, he has the skills when one-on-one."

Madueke's progress was halted by an injury against RKC Waalwijk but this strike in what was his comeback appearance suggests he is in good shape to continue where he left off.

"I picked up an injury at an awkward moment in the season, with so many big games scheduled to take place," said Madueke, who will turn 19 on Wednesday, after the game.

"It is hard to come back, but I'm delighted to have returned to action and fortunately we will play some big games shortly."

This latest goal takes his tally for the season to nine in all competitions and adds to the growing excitement about yet another young English prospect impressing overseas.

