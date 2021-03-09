The Football Association: Debbie Hewitt leading candidate to become governing body's first chairwoman

The Football Association (FA) is considering appointing the first chairwoman in its history, with Debbie Hewitt a leading candidate for the role.

The governing body is searching for a successor to Greg Clarke, who resigned in November following a controversial appearance in front of MPs.

The process is currently ongoing, with Hewitt one of a number of names under consideration.

Hewitt is a businesswoman who has experience working in the insurance industry, and was awarded an MBE in the 2011 New Year's Honours List for services to business and the public sector.

If she is successful and is named as the first woman to lead the FA, it would be a historic moment in the organisation's 158-year history.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham spoke to Sky Sports News about the recruitment process last week, saying: "We're happy with how we're going.

"I won't be able to say too much about that process. We've always said that we would be looking to make an announcement in the next month or two."

While no final decision has been made, the FA says it is committed to being transparent about the recruitment process to find Clarke's replacement.

He stood down last year after being criticised for a number of comments he made while giving evidence during a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee meeting.

Clarke referred to black footballers as "coloured" and also suggested South Asians want to work in IT as they have "different career interests".

Clarke also used the phrase "life choice" while discussing the lack of openly gay players in men's football, although it was unclear whether he was referring to sexuality itself or the decision such a player would make to come out.

After announcing his departure, Clarke said: "I am deeply saddened that I have offended those diverse communities in football that I and others worked so hard to include."