Hege Riise: England Women interim head coach set to be named as Team GB head coach for Tokyo Olympics

England Women interim head coach Hege Riise is set to be named as head coach of Team GB women's football team for the Olympics in Tokyo.

Former Lionesses boss Phil Neville was set to coach Team GB at this summer's games but joined David Beckham's Inter Miami in January.

His replacement on an interim basis, Riise, was expected to be part of the coaching staff for the tournament but is now set to be confirmed as head coach.

"If she doesn't go as head coach, she will go as assistant coach," Baroness Sue Campbell, director of women's football at the FA, said in February.

Image: Former Lionesses boss Phil Neville was expected to manage Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics

Former Norway international Riise is in charge of England Women on a temporary basis before Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman takes over in September 2021.

England Women thrashed Northern Ireland 6-0 in Riise's first game in temporary charge in a friendly at St George's Park last month.

Team GB will take a women's football team to the Olympics this summer for only the second time in history, with players from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all eligible to compete in Tokyo.

Image: Wales' Sophie Ingle (right) and Belarus' Anastasia Linnik in action during a Women's Euro 2021 qualifier

Canada will play in Wales on Friday, April 9 with the venue to be confirmed in due course, while Denmark will be the visitors to the Cardiff City Stadium on Monday, April 13.

Wales are without a manager following the departure of Jayne Ludlow in January, with her successor due to be announced by the Football Association of Wales (FAW) in the coming days.

The matches against eighth-ranked Canada and Denmark, ranked 14th, are being used as preparation for Wales' World Cup qualifying campaign as they bid to reach their first finals.

Canada, led by former England senior assistant coach Bev Priestman, were already scheduled to face the Lionesses on April 13 in a friendly.