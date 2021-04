Champions League, Europa League draws, dates, fixtures, teams

The Champions League and Europa League action continues this week with the quarter-final second legs. Keep track of the dates, fixtures and results.

Quarter-final draw:

First legs: April 6/7 | Second legs: April 13/14

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Porto vs Chelsea - Chelsea through on 2-1 aggregate scoreline

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain - PSG through on away goals after tie ends 3-3

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Semi-final draw:

First legs: April 27/28 | Second legs: May 4/5

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City OR Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid OR Liverpool vs Chelsea

Quarter-final fixtures and results:

Image: Liverpool face an uphill task to reach the semi-finals

Tues April 6: Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Tues April 6: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

Wed April 7: Bayern Munich 2-3 PSG

Wed April 7: Porto 0-2 Chelsea

Tues April 13: Chelsea 0-1 Porto

Tues April 13: PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich

Wed April 14: Borussia Dortmund vs Man City (8pm, Signal Iduna Park)

Wed April 14: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (8pm, Anfield)

Semi-final fixtures:

Dates to be confirmed

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City OR Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid OR Liverpool vs Chelsea

Final:

Sat May 29 (Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul)

Quarter-final draw:

First legs: April 8 | Second legs: April 15

Granada vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague

Ajax vs Roma

Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal

Semi-final draw:

First legs: April 29 | Second legs: May 6

Granada OR Manchester United vs Ajax OR Roma

Dinamo Zagreb OR Villarreal vs Arsenal OR Slavia Prague

Quarter-final fixtures and results:

Image: Bruno Fernandes extended Man Utd's lead against Granada with a late penalty

Thu April 8: Dinamo Zagreb 0-1 Villarreal

Thurs April 8: Ajax 1-2 Roma

Thurs April 8: Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Prague

Thurs April 8: Granada 0-2 Man Utd

Thurs April 15: Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb (8pm, Estadio de la Ceramica)

Thurs April 15: Roma vs Ajax (8pm, Olimpico)

Thurs April 15: Slavia Prague vs Arsenal (8pm, Eden Arena)

Thurs April 15: Man Utd vs Granada (8pm, Old Trafford)

Semi-final fixtures:

TBC.

Final: