Thierry Henry joins Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football for Wolves vs Liverpool

Watch Thierry Henry on Monday Night Football with Jamie Carragher ahead of Wolves vs Liverpool, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm

Friday 12 March 2021 12:42, UK

Thierry Henry is the special guest on Monday Night Football alongside Jamie Carragher
Image: Thierry Henry is the special guest on Monday Night Football alongside Jamie Carragher

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry will be the special guest on Monday Night Football ahead of Wolves' clash with Liverpool.

Henry will join regular Jamie Carragher and presenter David Jones to analyse the big talking points from the weekend's Premier League action, including Sunday's north London derby at the Emirates.

The Frenchman will also be talking about his career in football, focusing on his glittering eight-year spell at Arsenal from 1999 to 2007.

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool

Monday 15th March 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Having been signed by Arsene Wenger from Juventus in 1999, Henry went on to score 228 goals in 377 games for the Gunners, winning the Premier League in 2002 and 2004, the PFA Player of the Year in 2003 and 2004, and the Golden Boot four times.

preview image 5:02
Henry is of course included in our greatest goals package from the north London derby over the years

Henry then moved onto Barcelona for three years, winning La Liga twice and the Champions League, before spending five years in MLS, including a seven-game stint back at Arsenal in 2012.

Trending

He recently stepped down as CF Montreal head coach due to family reasons, with the 43-year-old returning to London after 15 months with the Major League Soccer club.

Also See:

Watch Thierry Henry on MNF with Jamie Carragher ahead of Wolves vs Liverpool, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. The show will continue after the game until 11pm.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

The Gary Neville Podcast

Get Sky Sports