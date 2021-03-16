Lee Bowyer: Birmingham confident of appointing former Charlton manager as Aitor Karanka's replacement

Lee Bowyer resigned as Charlton manager on Monday after three years in charge; Birmingham confident of appointing him as manager; Aitor Karanka left the club after Saturday's home defeat to Bristol City

Tuesday 16 March 2021 12:20, UK

Lee Bowyer (PA)
Image: Lee Bowyer spent two years at Birmingham as a player

Birmingham are confident of completing a deal to make former Blues midfielder Lee Bowyer their new manager.

Bowyer resigned as Charlton boss on Monday, and Birmingham hope to have him in the dugout for Wednesday's Championship fixture against Reading.

The 44-year-old is not overseeing training ahead of that game as he is yet to sign the deal to become the club's new manager.

Sky Sports News has been told is because a couple of legal issues still need to be resolved, but they are not expected to prevent the deal from being signed.

Aitor Karanka, Birmingham City
Image: Aitor Karanka's departure has not yet been confirmed by Birmingham

Birmingham are desperate to appoint Bowyer as soon as possible in their bid to avoid relegation to League One.

Following Saturday's 3-0 home defeat to Bristol City, they are currently just one place and three points above the Championship relegation zone. However, Rotherham - who lie one position below Birmingham - have four games in hand.

Birmingham v Bristol City 2:02
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham and Bristol City

Bowyer is set to replace Aitor Karanka, who left Birmingham following the loss to Bristol City - although the club are yet to confirm his departure.

He took over Charlton as caretaker manager in March 2018 following the departure of Karl Robinson, and was permanently appointed six months later.

The one-cap England international guided the club to a third-place finish in his first full season in charge, beating Sunderland 2-1 in the play-off final at Wembley to win promotion to the Championship. However, Charlton only lasted one season in the second tier as they were relegated the following year.

The club currently sit in eighth place in League One after winning 14 of their 35 matches this campaign.

