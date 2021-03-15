David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Derby vs Brentford, Tuesday 7pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

A mini-revival for Wayne Rooney's Derby earlier this year somewhat eased relegation fears and took them as high as 17th in mid-February, but this month has brought those fears back, as they've fallen to three defeats from their last four without scoring, which is a worry.

Brentford, meanwhile, have won three of their last four and seem to have shaken off the malaise that followed the end of their 21-game unbeaten run. They picked up a gritty 1-0 win over Blackburn last time out and will likely have to work hard again here, but I'll back them to take the points.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Watford, Tuesday 7pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It has been two weeks since Rotherham last played, due to a Covid outbreak at the club, so it's going to be interesting to see how much of an impact that will have on them. They had been on the end of so many slender 1-0 defeats beforehand but beat Sheffield Wednesday last time out and will take confidence from the fact the gap between themselves and safety has barely grown during their absence.

Earlier in the season, I might have gone against Watford, who took a while to warm up on the road. As I've mentioned before, that has changed since Xisco Munoz's arrival and with seven wins from their last eight, it's hard to look past a comfortable win for the Hornets.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Swansea, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Bournemouth's play-off hopes took another hit when they lost out to Barnsley in a five-goal thriller on Saturday, leaving the Cherries chasing down a five-point gap to the top six with 10 games to play. It's a blow, but Jonathan Woodgate has done well since taking over and will be eager to find a way to set the record straight as quickly as possible.

Swansea are still managing ways to dig out valuable points when they aren't at their best and it's keeping their automatic promotion challenge very much intact. Luton put up a good fight at the weekend, though it was Conor Hourihane's early goal that sealed it. I think they could well pick up some more momentum here.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Norwich, Wednesday 7pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

There's still a considerable distance between Forest and the bottom three, but they've not won since February 23 and are beginning to look over their shoulder at the sizeable chasing pack.

Norwich had to improve to prevent a shock after a disappointing first half against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday and did just that, with second-half goals from Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell. They picked up an eighth straight win at Hillsborough and I'll back them to make it nine this week.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Wycombe vs Barnsley, Wednesday 7pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Wycombe are still battling away and I think everybody knows they won't give up on hopes of survival, however bleak the outlook may be. Though they are still rooted to the bottom, three points against Preston certainly provided a morale boost.

However, I think it could be a case of right time, wrong opponent on Wednesday. Barnsley have been relentless in their pursuit to press on from mid-table and it's paying off as they are firmly in the hunt for promotion. In my eyes, the Tykes will extend their brilliant unbeaten run to 12 games at Adams Park.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Birmingham vs Reading, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

The Blues will be without a manager for this game, after Aitor Karanka's departure on Sunday. I don't think it was too much of a surprise given the fact they are where they are in the table and the fact they've won just three games since early December.

Reading will no doubt see this as a great chance to strengthen their play-off hopes, with Barnsley now also on 61 points and Bournemouth battling just below. They seem to have put a February blip behind them and should run out pretty comfortable winners.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Cardiff vs Stoke (Tues 7pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Coventry (Tues 7pm): 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Preston (Tues 7pm): 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Millwall (Wed 7pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Bristol City (Wed 7.45pm): 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield (Wed 7.45pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)