Nigel Adkins appointed new Charlton manager on two-and-half-year contract

Nigel Adkins on Charlton appointment: "It’s a really exciting opportunity for me – something that has happened very quickly. I’m really pleased to be here and am looking forward to meeting the players and getting started."

Thursday 18 March 2021 11:25, UK

Nigel Adkins has been appointed as Charlton&#39;s new manager
Image: Nigel Adkins has been appointed as Charlton's new manager

Charlton have appointed Nigel Adkins as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

