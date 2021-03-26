ePremier League finals: Watch final day of action for free on Sky Sports

Who will be crowned ePremier League champion? Watch final day for free across Sky Sports digital platforms.

Each of the 20 Premier League clubs whittled down FIFA 21 players hoping to represent them on PS4 and Xbox One for this year's tournament, and held play-off rounds during the season to find one victorious victor for each console.

After two gruelling days of competition between 40 qualifiers, the eight best players from Xbox and Playstation will battle out for a share of £40,000 on Friday evening - and you can follow the business end of the tournament right here.

Can Hashtag Tom retain his title, or will there be a new 2020/21 ePremier League champion?

How can I watch?

You can stream the big finale for free from the Sky Sports Football YouTube page from 6pm-10pm on Friday. Just click or tap the video above.

Alternatively, you can follow and subscribe to the channel yourself to make sure you don't miss any of the competition by clicking here.

Who's reached finals day?

Hashtag Tom (Tom Leese) - The current defending ePremier League champion, now representing his boyhood club Tottenham after winning the event with Watford last year.

RISE Mhaywxrd (Mitchell Hayward) - The Sheffield United representative and current eLions player.

Shellzz (Shaun Springette) - Playing for Manchester City again this year after bowing out in the quarter-finals last year.

MarcMarleyyy (Marc Marley) - Last year's runner up with Bournemouth, losing to Hashtag Tom in the Grand Final. Representing Brighton & Hove Albion this year.

Ollelito (Olle Arbin) - No. 1 seed on Xbox and tournament favourite. Won 13-2 in his quarter-finals to qualify for finals day. Representing Leeds United.

Healy (Joe Healy) - Arsenal representative, who admitted he hadn't booked Friday off as he didn't think he would make it this far!

Falcons Diogo (Diogo Mendes) - Chelsea representative, who made it to the semi-finals in ePL 2019 while playing for Fulham.

SAF Dragon (Sean Allen) - Caused two major upsets on route to the final, knocking out Huge G0rilla and 2019 ePL champion Tekzz to make it to finals day.

What's the format on finals day?

The top two players from each qualifying group have reached Friday's knock-out stages, where another three rounds of competition will crown a PS4 and Xbox champion respectively.

The two console winners will then face off against each other to crown this season's overall cross-console ePremier League champion.

Playstation semi-finals:

Hashtag Tom (TOT) vs RISE Mhaywxrd (SHU)

MarcMarleyyy (BHA) vs Shellzz (MCI)

Xbox semi-finals:

Ollelito (LEE) vs Healy (ARS)

FalconsDiogo (CHE) vs SAF Dragon (MNU)

Final:

Playstation finalist vs Xbox finalist