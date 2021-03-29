Coronavirus: Premier League records lowest weekly figure of season with one positive result

The twice-weekly testing programme included 2,210 players and staff from the 20 top-flight clubs between Monday March 22 and Sunday March 28; the announcement comes after all 72 EFL clubs recorded zero positive Covid-19 test results for the first time last week

Monday 29 March 2021 14:34, UK

The Premier League recorded only one positive cases in its latest round of coronavirus testing
Image: The Premier League recorded only one positive cases in its latest round of coronavirus testing

The Premier League has recorded just one positive coronavirus case in the latest round of testing - the lowest weekly figure of the season where two tests have been carried out.

The two rounds of testing included 2,210 players and staff from the 20 top-flight clubs between Monday March 22 and Sunday March 28.

The player or staff member who tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

There had been two positives announced in each of the previous seven weeks following the introduction of tightened Covid-19 protocols.

Overall there have been 253 positives out of 61,344 tests this season which equates to 0.41 per cent.

Trending

The announcement comes after all 72 EFL clubs recorded zero positive Covid-19 test results for the first time last week.

A total of 5,524 players and club staff from all 72 clubs were tested from March 15-21, with the EFL having introduced twice-weekly testing in early January.

Also See:

It represents a stark turnaround after there were calls for a mid-season "circuit-breaker" last December to tackle a worrying rise in infections.

"Today's results are a testament to the hard work and efforts of all EFL clubs during what has been a particularly challenging period," said EFL chief executive Trevor Birch.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get More from Sky Cinema

Get Sky Sports