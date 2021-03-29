Coronavirus: Premier League records lowest weekly figure of season with one positive result

The Premier League has recorded just one positive coronavirus case in the latest round of testing - the lowest weekly figure of the season where two tests have been carried out.
The two rounds of testing included 2,210 players and staff from the 20 top-flight clubs between Monday March 22 and Sunday March 28.
The player or staff member who tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of 10 days.
- FA Cup semi-final to test 4,000 fan attendance
- Man Utd, Liverpool prepare for return of fans
- 'Covid 'certificates' considered for large events'
There had been two positives announced in each of the previous seven weeks following the introduction of tightened Covid-19 protocols.
Overall there have been 253 positives out of 61,344 tests this season which equates to 0.41 per cent.
Trending
- Lewis vs Max: Explaining the winning overtake that wasn’t
- The England star playing non-League
- Bale prepared to join social media boycott
- Keane: Kane has to leave Tottenham
- Real worries for 'toothless, disjointed' England U21s
- Defoe: I didn't say Kane has to leave Spurs
- Chisora confirms McGirt as new trainer
- Hamilton & Verstappen light title spark for F1 2021
- Heavyweight kings still not safe from Whyte
- Lewandowski to miss England clash with knee injury
The announcement comes after all 72 EFL clubs recorded zero positive Covid-19 test results for the first time last week.
A total of 5,524 players and club staff from all 72 clubs were tested from March 15-21, with the EFL having introduced twice-weekly testing in early January.
It represents a stark turnaround after there were calls for a mid-season "circuit-breaker" last December to tackle a worrying rise in infections.
"Today's results are a testament to the hard work and efforts of all EFL clubs during what has been a particularly challenging period," said EFL chief executive Trevor Birch.