Coronavirus: Premier League records lowest weekly figure of season with one positive result

The Premier League has recorded just one positive coronavirus case in the latest round of testing - the lowest weekly figure of the season where two tests have been carried out.

The two rounds of testing included 2,210 players and staff from the 20 top-flight clubs between Monday March 22 and Sunday March 28.

The player or staff member who tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

There had been two positives announced in each of the previous seven weeks following the introduction of tightened Covid-19 protocols.

Overall there have been 253 positives out of 61,344 tests this season which equates to 0.41 per cent.

The announcement comes after all 72 EFL clubs recorded zero positive Covid-19 test results for the first time last week.

A total of 5,524 players and club staff from all 72 clubs were tested from March 15-21, with the EFL having introduced twice-weekly testing in early January.

It represents a stark turnaround after there were calls for a mid-season "circuit-breaker" last December to tackle a worrying rise in infections.

"Today's results are a testament to the hard work and efforts of all EFL clubs during what has been a particularly challenging period," said EFL chief executive Trevor Birch.