FA Cup semi-final could be used as test event for 4,000 fans at Wembley Stadium

One of the upcoming FA Cup semi-finals could be used as football's first test event with a crowd, once lockdown restrictions are eased.

Sky Sports News has confirmed reports that Government ministers are expected to opt for either Leicester City against Southampton, or Chelsea against Manchester City to have up to 4,000 people in attendance in mid-April.

Neither of the fixtures would allow supporters of any of the teams involved to attend, while several other sporting events also remain as options.

Sky Sports News has been told that the FA is still in intensive talks with government and local authorities to make sure the FA Cup Final on May 15 can have a crowd of up to 20,000 - that is a key milestone in the hopes of England hosting all of its allocated games in Euro 2020, which starts four weeks later.

UEFA have set all prospective host countries a deadline of April 7 to confirm that their venues will be able to host some fans for all of their matches in the tournament.

As of yet there been no comment from the FA, it is understood talks are ongoing over whether Wembley's doors could also be open for the FA Cup semi-finals; no decisions have been taken, and the makeup of any crowd is still to be decided.

Much depends on factors outside of the FA's control, and crucially - it will be the government's decision about when and how crowds will be allowed back into sporting events, as they continue to monitor the risk-factors associated with Covid-19.