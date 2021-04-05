Declan Rice: West Ham midfielder set for month out with a knee injury, misses Wolves clash

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is set to miss the next month of action with knee injury; Rice played two of England's World Cup qualifiers last week; West Ham play Wolves at Molineux live on Sky Sports Premier League at 8.15pm on Monday

Monday 5 April 2021 13:48, UK

Declan Rice (PA)
Image: Declan Rice played in two of England's three World Cup qualifying matches last week

Declan Rice will miss West Ham's clash with Wolves with a knee injury and could be out of action for a month.

Rice played in England's World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Poland last week.

The national side's next match is a friendly against Austria on June 2, a warm-up match for their opening Euro 2020 fixture, against Croatia on June 13.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

