Debbie Hewitt agrees in principle to become first female FA chair

Debbie Hewitt has agreed in principle to take over as the new FA chair.
Sky Sports News has been told the deal still has some way to go before being finalised.
Hewitt holds the chair position at other companies and is currently going through a due diligence process with them before she can take up the role at the FA.
She has experience working in the insurance industry, and was awarded an MBE in the 2011 New Year's Honours List for services to business and the public sector.
If Hewitt takes up the role, she would become the first female chair in the FA's history.
Trending
- FREE LIVE GOLF: Amen Corner at The Masters
- Stray shot from McIlroy hits his own dad!
- Real vs Barca: Stage set for biggest Clasico in years
- 'AJ team confident of deal but does Fury want it?'
- Ex-Real Madrid president advised Alonso in Derby takeover bid
- Champions League, Europa League draws & schedule
- Merson says: Arsenal have become also-rans
- Premier League Darts 2021: Dates, results & fixtures
- Prutton's Championship predictions
- Tyson slams wrestler - warming up for Holyfield?
Once a formal announcement is made, the FA is committed to being transparent about its recruitment process.
Greg Clarke resigned from the post in November for remarks he made to a DCMS Select Committee about black players.
Clarke referred to black footballers as "coloured" and also suggested South Asians want to work in IT as they have "different career interests".
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham spoke to Sky Sports News about the recruitment process last month, saying: "We're happy with how we're going.
"I won't be able to say too much about that process. We've always said that we would be looking to make an announcement in the next month or two."