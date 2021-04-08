Debbie Hewitt agrees in principle to become first female FA chair

Debbie Hewitt has agreed in principle to take over as the new FA chair.

Sky Sports News has been told the deal still has some way to go before being finalised.

Hewitt holds the chair position at other companies and is currently going through a due diligence process with them before she can take up the role at the FA.

She has experience working in the insurance industry, and was awarded an MBE in the 2011 New Year's Honours List for services to business and the public sector.

If Hewitt takes up the role, she would become the first female chair in the FA's history.

Once a formal announcement is made, the FA is committed to being transparent about its recruitment process.

Image: The FA have been looking for a replacement for former chairman Greg Clarke

Greg Clarke resigned from the post in November for remarks he made to a DCMS Select Committee about black players.

Clarke referred to black footballers as "coloured" and also suggested South Asians want to work in IT as they have "different career interests".

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham spoke to Sky Sports News about the recruitment process last month, saying: "We're happy with how we're going.

"I won't be able to say too much about that process. We've always said that we would be looking to make an announcement in the next month or two."