Ondrej Kudela's 10-match ban for 'racist behaviour' towards Glen Kamara is 'laughable', says Chris Iwelumo

Glen Kamara said he was racially abused by Ondrej Kudela during Rangers' Europa League match against Slavia Prague on March 18; Kudela has been given a 10-match ban by UEFA for 'racist behaviour'; Chris Iwelumo believes lifetime bans would help eradicate racism in football

Former Scotland striker Chris Iwelumo says Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela should have been given a lifetime ban for racist behaviour towards Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara after the defender was handed a 10-game suspension by UEFA

Former Scotland striker Chris Iwelumo has described Ondrej Kudela's 10-man ban as "laughable" and called for lifetime bans to be issued to players found guilty of racial abuse.

Slavia Prague defender Kudela was handed the suspension by UEFA for "racist behaviour" towards Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who will serve a three-game suspension.

Kamara said he was racially abused by Kudela during the second leg of Rangers' Europa League last-16 tie against Slavia at Ibrox on March 18. Kudela insisted he swore at a Rangers player after being fouled but denied using racist language.

Iwelumo, a Show Racism the Red Card ambassador, told Sky Sports News that UEFA had the chance to set a precedent with a stricter punishment.

"I'm disappointed," Iwelumo said. "I think UEFA had the opportunity to set the bar and say there's no tolerance for racism in football. The bare minimum? Come on, it's becoming laughable now. Time and time again, UEFA have a chance to set a precedent, the sanctions are going to be harsh, and eradicate it from the game.

"We understand racism is a society problem, but football are going to be judged on these incidents. Kamara has got a three-game ban for how he's reacted, Kudela has a 10-match ban for being found guilty, but we're yet to see the transcripts of what he's been found guilty of.

"For me it should be a minimum of a year ban, to a lifetime ban. Let's eradicate it from the game. Trust me, it was a calculated thing Kudela has done, he covered his mouth and went over to Kamara. He's been found guilty of something if he has a 10-game ban, so I'm saying let the sanctions be harsh."

The centre-back had been provisionally suspended for one match as UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings, which ruled him out of his side's 1-1 draw at Arsenal last week.

The Czech Republic international will now be ineligible for the next nine games played by either his club in Europe or his country, including this summer's European Championship.

As it stands, Kudela will miss the remainder of Slavia's Europa League campaign - they play the second leg of their quarter-final tie against Arsenal on Thursday night - plus at least five matches at Euro 2020, including the Czech Republic's group games against Scotland and England.

Iwelumo said that while the ban will impact Kudela, Slavia and the Czech Republic, a more severe punishment would deter players from even thinking about abusing an opponent.

"There should be something written before a ball is kicked. If a player is found guilty of racially abusing another player, for me it should be a lifetime ban," Iwelumo added.

"If a football club can't keep its own house in order and their fans are found guilty of racially abusing players or banners coming into the ground, the club itself should be thrown out of whatever tournament they're in.

"I believe UEFA need to step up and make sure these punishments are warranted, because a 10-game ban does affect a player, but we have to stop the players for thinking this is possible that they can actually go and do this in the first place.

"For Kudela to actually feel he could do it with the technologies in modern football and get away with it, we have to stop that way of thinking. We might not be able to change his mindset, but let's just stop the instances happening in football."

Kamara has been suspended for three games after he was found guilty of assaulting Kudela after the match. His ban only covers UEFA club competitions, meaning he will be eligible to represent Finland at the Euros. Both sanctions are open to appeal.

Kamara said last week he had been racially abused on social media "every day" since the incident. His team-mates have boycotted the platforms for a week in support.

Rangers forward Kemar Roofe, who was also racially abused online after being shown a red card for a high-boot challenge on Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar, was banned for four games by UEFA for "dangerously assaulting another player".

Rangers were fined a total of €9,000 (£7,800) for improper conduct after Leon Balogun was also sent off and three other players were booked during the match, which the Czech side won 2-0 to progress 3-1 on aggregate.

Police Scotland confirmed a separate investigation into the night's actions and events is still ongoing.

Rangers to appeal against 'severe' Kamara, Roofe bans

Rangers said they welcome the ban given to Kudela but plan to appeal against the "severe" suspensions handed to Kamara and Roofe.

"Rangers notes the UEFA disciplinary decision relating to our fixture v Slavia Prague at Ibrox on 18th March," the club said on Wednesday.

"We welcome the suspension imposed on Ondrej Kudela. This not only vindicates Glen Kamara's evidence but underlines the severity of the comment, given the number of games imposed by UEFA.

"Nevertheless, we believe the sanctions imposed on our two players (Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe) are severe.

"We have written to UEFA, seeking clarification in writing on the basis that we intend to appeal the suspensions on both our players."

Kudela: Big mistake to approach Kamara

In a statement released by his lawyers, Kudela said he was "surprised" by the verdict and reiterated his innocence.

However, the 34-year-old admitted it was a "big mistake" to approach Kamara in the first place and apologised for his actions.

"I was left surprised by the decision by the UEFA disciplinary committee, which differed from the conclusions made by their inspector beforehand," Kudela said.

"According to him, there was no convincing evidence for my racism allegation, which I still deny.

"Looking back, I realise it was a big mistake to approach Glen Kamara and say anything to him. The match was emotionally tense and I'm not able to take it back. I'm very sorry."

Kudela's lawyers added: "The decision was delivered without any justification, so in agreement with the client, we will ask for his statement and then consider lodging an appeal.

"The disciplinary proceeding was officially started on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 and the player was asked to make a statement and submit evidence by Monday, April 12, 2021.

"The disciplinary file contained more than 130 pages of statements, messages and proof, as well as dozens of minutes of video footage including analysis.

"We express serious doubts about how carefully the disciplinary body has become acquainted with the circumstances, especially with our last statement made (only) about a day and a half ago."

Slavia: We respect UEFA's decision

Slavia swiftly rejected allegations of racism concerning Kudela in previous statements but in the wake of UEFA's verdict, chairman Jaroslav Tvrdik says the club respects the punishment.

Tvrdik criticised Kudela for being involved in a confrontation with Kamara and said Slavia are working on improving their internal processes in regards to tackling racism.

He said: "Ondrej was suspended for 10 UEFA games and as a club we respect the decision.

"In any case, Ondrej Kudela should not have approached the opposition player. I deeply regret that and apologise to Glen Kamara for a situation that has clearly caused distress to him and his team-mates, as well as everyone associated with Slavia and Rangers.

"I am taking positive steps to prevent such a situation from happening in our club ever again. A long-term aim of the club's management is to build a 'Slavia for everybody' with zero tolerance towards hatred, racism, and discrimination.

"Slavia never discriminated against any minority as a club. We want to learn even more from this situation, and we are open to cooperating with major anti-racism British organisations on workshops and setting up even more robust internal club rules.

"It is a way for us to organise a broader dialogue that should result in mutual understanding between people in Czechia as well as the UK. This would benefit all players, fans, and citizens."

Kamara's lawyer: Kudela ban a mockery

UEFA regulations state racist behaviour constitutes a ban of "at least 10 matches". The written reasons for Kudela's punishment, explaining the decisions in full, are expected to be published in the coming weeks.

Kamara's lawyer says Kudela's ban "makes a mockery" of UEFA's suggestion it takes racism seriously and believes the European governing body should have imposed a minimum year-long suspension.

Aamer Anwar also claims he appealed against a five-match ban initially given to Kamara before it was later reduced to three.

Speaking to Sky Sports News last week, Mr Anwar said his client feels "victimised" following the incident.

"It is welcome news that today UEFA has found Ondrej Kudela guilty of the racist abuse of Rangers player Glen Kamara," Mr Anwar said following the verdict.

"However, Glen is left disappointed that the sanction imposed by UEFA on Kudela is the bare minimum of 10 games, that could be imposed.

"On Monday we provided UEFA with a substantial dossier of evidence on Kudela's racism seeking robust sanctions, but we also made submissions that the proposed five-match ban for Glen should be reduced.

"Whilst Glen's proposed five-match ban is now down to three, we will await the publication of UEFA's full decision, before deciding whether to appeal against this sanction."

He added: "As for the sanction imposed upon Kudela, UEFA should have imposed a minimum year-long ban rather than a tokenistic 10-match ban.

"Under the UEFA disciplinary regulations, Kudela could have been banned for 'at least ten matches or a specified period of time', and we firmly believe that UEFA should have made use of the significant discretion available to them, to send a far stronger message that this type of abhorrent conduct will not be tolerated on the football field.

"There is no other workplace within which such racist behaviour would be tolerated. Sadly UEFA once again has made a mockery of their claims that they want to kick racism out of football.

"Ondrej Kudela acted in a grotesque and racist manner, but his behaviour was compounded by his club Slavia Prague, who implied that my client Glen was a liar. Kudela's racist behaviour has consequences and it has incited the fans of Slavia Prague, who went on to subject Glen Kamara to horrendous racism on a daily basis.

"There is no excuse or justification for racism on or off the playing field, and it really is time for the footballing community to take action against clubs, fans and social media that perpetuate racism."

Kick It Out: Kudela punishment a joke

Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett says the ban is insufficient and insists football needs to "catch up" with the rest of society.

"The punishment's a joke," he told Sky Sports News. "Just because it's better than what's gone before doesn't mean it's appropriate for what happened. It's completely inadequate.

"In any other organisation, any other workplace, that individual would not be allowed back because they'd be fired, but football bizarrely has a different set of rules to society and it's wrong.

"In situations like this, it just highlights the discrepancy between the moral values we put on things of this nature in broader society, and where football is. Football is light years behind and it needs to catch up really quickly."

Anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card added on Twitter: "UEFA handing Ondrej Kudela a 10-match ban after he whispered racist abuse into the ear of Glen Kamara is wildly insufficient.

"Players can wear 'respect' on their arms, but without zero tolerance of racist abuse, it stands as an empty gesture."

UEFA handing Ondrej Kudela a 10-match ban after he whispered racist abuse into the ear of Glen Kamara is wildly insufficient.



'UEFA will feel this sends out a strong message'

Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson:

"This has clearly been an evidence-based decision where the inspector has found something that has then prompted UEFA's disciplinary body to ban Kudela for 10 matches.

"Clearly there are still a lot of unanswered questions here. We don't yet have the full written reasons to see exactly the detail behind the decision so that we can work out and piece together exactly what that inspector found that led them to make their recommendations.

"UEFA will feel this does send out a strong message that racist behaviour is unacceptable, but there will be those in the game who will say this does not go far enough."

