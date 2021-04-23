Ondrej Kudela: Slavia Prague defender to appeal UEFA ban for racist behaviour towards Rangers' Glen Kamara

Ondrej Kudela was banned by UEFA for 10 matches after being found guilty of racist behaviour towards Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during the two sides' Europa League game last month; he received the written reasons for his punishment on Thursday and has launched an appeal

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has appealed against his 10-match ban by UEFA for "racist behaviour" during the second leg of their Europa League last-16 match against Rangers last month, his lawyer has said.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara had complained of being racially abused by Kudela towards the end of the game, which included a melee on the pitch and clashes in the tunnel afterwards.

Kudela's ban would rule him out of UEFA competitions, meaning he would miss games for the Czech Republic in this year's European Championship.

Image: Rangers Glen Kamara grapples with Slavia Prague's Kudela during the UEFA Europa League last-16 second-leg match at Ibrox last month

He received the reasoning for his ban on Thursday and decided to appeal, his lawyer Rene Cienciala has confirmed.

"The file does not contain any new evidence," Cienciala told Reuters.

Finland international Kamara was furious after Kudela leaned into his ear and said something while covering his mouth, sparking a fracas late in the match in Europe's second-tier club competition, which Slavia won 2-0 to knock out the Glasgow club 3-1 on aggregate.

Image: Kamara said he was receiving racist abuse 'every day' following the incident during Rangers' exit from the Europa League on March 18

Kudela later said in a Slavia statement that he swore at the Rangers player after being fouled, but denied using racist language.

In light of the verdict from UEFA, Vratislav Mynar, who is the head of the office for the Czech Republic's Prime Minister, blasted the ban handed out by European football's governing body, claiming that the punishment was put in place to satisfy the "perverted expectations of a small group of activists".

Gers' midfielder Kamara was also suspended for three games after being found guilty of assaulting Kudela in the tunnel after the game at Ibrox on March 18.