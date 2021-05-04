Chloe Kelly: Manchester City and England forward set for spell on sidelines after sustaining right ACL injury

Manchester City and England forward Chloe Kelly suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury to her right knee in Sunday's 4-0 win against Birmingham.

The 23-year-old scored twice in that victory before being involved in a second-half collision with Rebecca Holloway that saw her leave the pitch in a knee brace on a stretcher.

Scans have since revealed the extent of the injury, with the striker ruled out of the remainder of City's season including the final day race for the Women's Super League (WSL) title.

News of Kelly's injury could also be a major setback for Great Britain, with the squad for the Tokyo Olympics set to be named later this month.

A club statement said: "Chloe Kelly is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury to her right knee in Sunday's Barclays FA Women's Super League fixture against Birmingham City.

"Everyone at City wishes Chloe all the best in her recovery and will give her all the support she requires."

Writing on Twitter, Kelly said: "Speechless and gutted but grateful for all the support in my first season at this fantastic club.

"I know this won't be easy but I am ready for the challenge ahead. I have the best people around to support me every single step of the way. I promise you I will come back stronger."

Kelly became a key part of head coach Gareth Taylor's plans in her first year at the Academy Stadium having arrived in 2020 from Everton, scoring 10 times in league action.

Her excellent form at her former club Everton also saw her named in the 2020 PFA WSL Team of the Year.