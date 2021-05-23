Sergio Aguero tells Martin Tyler about Premier League winning goal vs QPR, his decade at Man City and his future

In an exclusive interview with Martin Tyler, Sergio Aguero recalls his title-winning strike against QPR, his decade at Manchester City, and reveals how he sees his future.

City's record goalscorer will leave the Etihad Stadium for the final time after Sunday's title lift against Everton, having netted 258 goals in 388 games across 10 years for the club he joined from Atletico Madrid as a fresh-faced 23-year-old in 2011.

Among five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, six League Cups and a Champions League final to follow next week, the Argentine's most famous moment remains one from his first season - the last-minute goal which won City their first league trophy under Roberto Mancini in 2012.

Image: Sergio Aguero will play his final game for Man City and Pep Guardiola on Sunday

Aguero sat down with the man who described that goal, Martin Tyler, whose words have been etched into Manchester City minds ever since - and even adorn some of the concourse around the Etihad. The striker began by sharing his own memories of that day...

On his goal against QPR...

"That goal for me is the most important of my life. All the time, I watch that game and my family too, and my son. I think that goal will be all the time in [my] head.

"When I touched [the ball] before the goal, I thought 'ok, maybe it's a penalty', the centre-back touched but not strongly, just a little bit. And then I thought 'I just have to shoot' and when I shoot, the decision is to always shoot at strong as possible to the first post and I had to be lucky. Then for two or three days, I didn't believe it.

Image: A mural of Sergio Aguero's famous 93:20 moment has been painted on the side of a building in Manchester's northern quarter

"For us, it was a little bit nervous because we had to win but what happened in the second half, when I looked at the time, it was 88 minutes and it was 2-1, I thought 'no, I can't believe it'."

On joining Manchester City...

"When I came here, I wanted to play in the Premier League, I didn't know for what team, but when my agent called me and said Manchester City wanted me to be there, I said yes because I liked the Premier League.

"I don't know why, I never learnt English because in my country, school is not good and it's not good to learn English, but I tried with David Silva, Carlos Tevez and Pablo Zabaleta, they helped me… When I came here, with English, everyone was so good and they helped me a lot. I think that then on the pitch, it is easy to play here because my team-mates helped me all the time."

Image: Sergio Aguero pictured with all 15 of the trophies he has won during his time at Manchester City

On his best goal...

"I love all the goals but that goal [against QPR] is special. I scored many goals against United, Chelsea or Tottenham, but for me, my greatest goal was against Liverpool. If you remember (Pepe) Reina, he went to find the ball and then Barry passed to me. I thought 'I'll shoot at the goal' and then I looked and I didn't have the angle, it's too difficult. But for me, that goal is so good."

On leaving after a decade at City...

"It's so strange. I will miss my team-mates a lot and the fans. When I came here, the fans… when I received the ball, I listened to the people, saying my name and it gives me more confidence to play. The people push you and you feel more confident. I want to say thank you to the Manchester City fans and my team-mates because they help me all the time, every day, in training and in the games.

Image: Just hours before his final game Aguero was presented with a mosaic outside the Manchester City Football Academy inspired by his first goal for the club against Swansea City in 2011

"There's just two weeks more and then I will decide what is the next thing. I will say goodbye to the people [fans] and then get ready for the [Champions League] final. For me, in my mind, I feel good and my body, maybe I can do two years more in Europe at my best and then I can just relax."

