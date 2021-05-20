Man City vs Everton preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man City vs Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 4pm).

Team news

Sergio Aguero is hoping to prove his fitness to make one final home appearance for Manchester City as they face Everton on Sunday.

City's record goalscorer, who is leaving the club at the end of the season, has missed the last two games with a muscular injury but is hopeful of playing some part.

Joao Cancelo is suspended but Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling have overcome ankle and muscular injuries respectively. The knee problem that saw midfielder Ilkay Gundogan withdrawn in midweek has not proved serious.

Everton playmaker James Rodriguez will not be fit as he continues to be sidelined by a persistent calf problem.

Captain Seamus Coleman is also out after sustaining a knock against Wolves in midweek.

Long-term injured midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin is the only absentee.

Courtesy of being crowned Premier League champions, City will be in the Champions League next season - and they could, of course, still win the trophy this year in May 29's final.

The Europa League is just about still achievable for Everton. But they would need West Ham to lose on the final day, and Tottenham to fail to win. And beat Man City at the Etihad themselves... nobody said it would be easy.

The Europa Conference League is also a possibility. To do that they would have to displace Tottenham in seventh by bettering their result and that of Arsenal.

Everton are worth chucking a few quid at here at 6/1 with Sky Bet.

Pep Guardiola's team will be in party mood in front of their own fans. The result will not be as important as making sure fringe players get a run-out and the big guns will not be risked with the biggest game in the club's history on the horizon. Meanwhile, for Carlo Ancelotti's side, qualification for the Europa Conference League is a possibility. To do that they would have to displace Tottenham in seventh by bettering their result and that of Arsenal.

Everton's style of defending deep and playing direct to their front two is exactly the type of team that can cause City issues. I like their chances.

Guardiola is likely to give the defensive axis of John Stones and Ruben Dias a rest which does significantly weaken them when defending their box. Nathan Ake and Ayermic Laporte looked all at sea against Newcastle from direct balls. This is an area where Everton are notoriously strong. No team have scored more headed goals than them this season (14). All this adds up to the dangerous Yerry Mina becoming a bet to score the first goal at a juicy 33/1 with Sky Bet.

CORRECT SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

BETTING ANGLE: Yerry Mina to score first (33/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Manchester City have won each of their last six Premier League games against Everton, as many as they had in their previous 21 against the Toffees (D5 L10).

Everton have lost their last six Premier League games against Man City, only losing more consecutively in the competition against Manchester United (9 between 1999-2004).

Manchester City have lost their final league game in just one of the last 12 seasons (W9 D2), losing 3-2 at home to Norwich in 2012-13.

Premier League champions Manchester City have lost four home league games this season. The last English top-flight champion to lose more at home in a title-winning campaign was Liverpool in 1963-64 (5).

Everton haven't won their final league game in any of the last four campaigns (D1 L3), since beating Norwich 3-0 in 2015-16.

This is the third time Everton have faced the Premier League champions on the final day of a campaign, with the Toffees losing the other two (vs Arsenal in 2001-02 and Manchester United in 2002-03).

Everton have won 11 Premier League away games this season, already their most in a single campaign in the competition. Their record for away wins in a single league campaign is 12, doing so in two different title-winning seasons in 1969-70 and 1984-85.

If he plays, this will be Sergio Agüero's final Premier League game for Manchester City. The Argentine is the highest scoring non-English player in the competition's history (182), while he averages a goal every 109 minutes in the competition - the best rate of any player to have scored at least 10.

Man City striker Gabriel Jesus has scored seven Premier League goals against Everton, more than he has vs any other opponent in the competition. The Brazilian has scored two goals in his last two against the Toffees at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has won all four of his Premier League games on the final day of the season - no manager has a better 100% win rate in such games in the competition (Chris Coleman also 4/4).

