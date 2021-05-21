Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss praises 'incredible' Sergio Aguero but won't be drawn on Harry Kane link

Pep Guardiola has nothing but praise for "incredible" Sergio Aguero, but would not be drawn on speculation linking Manchester City with Harry Kane as his replacement.

Aguero, City's record goalscorer with 258 goals, is leaving the club at the end of the season with the City boss hoping the forward can be involved on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has had a difficult season in terms of fitness but is set to make one final appearance at the Etihad as champions City wrap up their successful Premier League campaign against Everton.

Ahead of the game, live on Sky Sports Premier League, Guardiola believes the player will receive the rousing send-off he deserves.

"Being the legend that he is, coming to this country where it is so difficult to score goals and doing what he has done for so many years is incredible," Guardiola said.

"The quality of the player shows in his numbers, his performance and titles - his performances when he was fit are incredible.

"I can't imagine how many more he would have scored if he was fitter at some points in previous seasons.

"When he's fit and has continuity, in five metres he can - like a lion in the jungle - make a step to kill the opponents.

"His biggest quality is a unique sense of goal and when he's good in himself he can do whatever he wants.

"I am sure the 10,000 fans in the stadium will want to pay tribute for all the fans around the world," Guardiola added.

"He trained today and yesterday a little bit and as much as he can play he will play."

City have been linked with England captain Harry Kane as a potential replacement for Aguero, with the Tottenham striker calling City's Kevin De Bruyne a striker's dream to play with.

However, Guardiola would not be drawn on the comments or speculation, saying: "He's a player for Tottenham. It is not correct for me to talk about that."



'Dias a future Manchester City captain'

One player who Guardiola was willing to speak about was Ruben Dias, who was crowned Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year for the 2020/21 season earlier this week.

The Portugal defender picked up more votes than team-mate De Bruyne and Tottenham striker Kane with Guardiola believing he would soon captain the club as well.

"We knew of his quality (before signing) but you never know what is going to happen," Guardiola added. "He's completely professional, thinking about football 24 hours a day and will only improve.

"He listens and admits when he has had bad moments and always looks at how he can improve.

"Although he's so young but I am pretty sure in a short time he will be one of the captains because he has shown he can lead.

"Leadership is not a role that is given, it comes from inside someone and he's a guy who when he says something believes it, who wants to help those around him.

"He's a man of communication both on and off the pitch, in both the good and bad moments and is always thinking about his partnership with the other central defenders, the holding midfielder, even the wingers. So for all of us it's a big congratulations for this award."

