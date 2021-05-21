Harry Kane: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is a 'striker's dream' to play with

Harry Kane has said to play with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne would be a "striker's dream".

City have already been heavily linked with the Spurs striker, who has told Tottenham he wants to leave the club this summer, and his remarks on De Bruyne, made to Gary Neville's The Overlap YouTube channel, will only fuel speculation that Kane may prefer to move to the Premier League champions.

"When I watch De Bruyne play he's a special, special player and some of the balls I see him put in for City are just a striker's dream if I'm honest," said Kane. "He's an outstanding player with the ball, off the ball, pressing, but his delivery is as good as I've ever seen to be honest."

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that Kane wanted to remain in the Premier League and the 27-year-old confirmed to Neville that he has no plans to play abroad.

"Of course there's always the option of maybe moving abroad one day but I don't think that really interests me in the near future," said Kane.

More to follow...

In the interview with Neville which was filmed two weeks ago, Kane said he did not want to end his career with any regrets and reiterated his desire to win trophies "season in, season out".

The 27-year-old has previously spoken of his desire to win trophies - something Spurs have been unable to do during his time at the club - and Kane said: "I don't want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets. I want to be the best I can be.

"I never said I'd stay at Spurs for the rest of my career and I've never said I'd leave Spurs. People might say, 'he's desperate for trophies, he needs trophies', but I feel like I've still got almost another career to play.

"I've got seven, eight years, kind of what I've already had in the Premier League. So I'm not rushing anything, I'm not desperate to do anything."

