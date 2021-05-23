Roy Hodgson joins government panel for fan-led review of football

Roy Hodgson has joined the panel that will oversee the fan-led review into English football, the UK government has announced.

Former England boss Hodgson, who has managed 16 clubs and four senior national teams in eight countries, oversaw his final match in charge of Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The panel, chaired by Tracey Crouch MP, will canvass fans' views on ownership, governance and financial flows within the game, with a first meeting to be held on Monday, May 24.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "I am delighted that Roy Hodgson has joined our expert panel to help shape the future of football.

"Roy has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the game, and has managed teams at the highest level across Europe.

"I know fans will be eager to share their views with him as a highly respected figure in the game."

Former sports minister Crouch will hold meetings with fans from Bury and Arsenal, and with representatives of the Football Supporters' Association, on Tuesday, May 25.

Football Supporters' Association chief executive Kevin Miles, FA Women's Super League chair Dawn Airey and former Premier League footballer Clarke Carlisle were among the panel members announced on Friday.

The full panel is as follows:

Kevin Miles (chief executive, The Football Supporters' Association)

(chief executive, The Football Supporters' Association) Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale (chief executive, Everton FC)

(chief executive, Everton FC) Clarke Carlisle (former Burnley player and former chair of Professional Footballers Association

(former Burnley player and former chair of Professional Footballers Association Dan Jones (partner, Football Finance)

(partner, Football Finance) Dawn Airey (chair, FA Women's Super League)

(chair, FA Women's Super League) David Mahoney (chief operating officer, England and Wales Cricket Board)

(chief operating officer, England and Wales Cricket Board) James Tedford (football operations, Chelsea Women)

(football operations, Chelsea Women) Godric Smith (director, Cambridge United)

(director, Cambridge United) Lord Finkelstein, independent member

Further meetings will be held in the coming weeks and months with fans from more clubs from across the country as well as with supporter networks from different leagues in the football pyramid.

In the aftermath of the failed European Super League bid, the government announced its manifesto commitment to conduct the review and published its Terms of Reference last month.

The panel will also assess if an independent regulator, charged with implementing regulation and compliance, may have a beneficial impact.