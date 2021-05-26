Nick Pope injury: Burnley goalkeeper undergoes successful knee surgery after being ruled out of Euro 2020

Nick Pope has undergone successful knee surgery after the Burnley goalkeeper was ruled out of Euro 2020 due to the injury.

The 29-year-old started all three of March's World Cup qualifiers for England in Jordan Pickford's absence, but picked up a knee problem towards the end of the Premier League season.

Pope was hoping to play the final league game against Sheffield United last Sunday, but after feeling further discomfort he underwent surgery to address a cartilage issue in his left knee on Tuesday - the day England manager Gareth Southgate named a provisional 33-man squad.

"For Nick, it's heart-breaking to get an injury so close to a major tournament," said Southgate.

"He's been a fantastic member of our squad; a totally unselfish guy.

"In Russia, he spent hour after hour throwing himself around for penalties, which was as important in our penalty shoot-out success as the guys who took them.

0:54 Gareth Southgate says he is determined to create some 'wonderful memories' with England at this summer's European Championships

"Him and Jack Butland were phenomenal in those situations. I'm really disappointed for him."

In Pope's absence, Southgate selected Everton goalkeeper Pickford - who looks set to be first choice at this summer's tournament - along with Manchester United's Dean Henderson, West Brom's Sam Johnstone and Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale.

Southgate will have to cut the 33-man England list down to 26 by June 1.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said Pope was "unfortunate" to miss out but has backed his goalkeeper to bounce back from the disappointment next season.

"We're expecting the recovery to go well at this early stage, but we'll wait and see as he recovers," Dyche told the club's website

"He's had a really, really good season once again. He continues to develop into a top, top keeper.

3:23 Gareth Southgate says he opted to name a provisional 33-man England squad as there are 'a lot of unknowns' behind his final Euro 2020 squad selection

"He's incredibly unfortunate to have this happen at this time but once again he's shown what a top keeper he is during the season and I'm sure will do again going into next season once he recovers."

Pope kept 11 clean sheets in the league this season as Burnley finished 17th in the table - 11 points above the relegation zone.