Iain Davidson: Raith Rovers defender given four-match ban for discriminatory language towards Inverness' Nikolay Todorov

Iain Davidson was originally sent off for the challenge on Nikolay Todorov during the match between Raith Rovers and Inverness Caledonian Thistle in March; he was found to have used discriminatory language in the incident; Todorov cleared of 'excessive misconduct'

Raith Rovers defender Iain Davidson has been handed a four-match ban for using discriminatory language towards Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Nikolay Todorov.

Half of the ban is suspended pending further offences and the 37-year-old has been told to complete a FIFA e-learning course before playing again.

Davidson was sent off in the Scottish Championship match in March after 11 minutes following a heavy challenge on Todorov, who he then made a comment towards.

Todorov, who was also originally charged with 'excessive misconduct', has subsequently been found not guilty with Inverness stating his conduct was "exemplary despite the extreme provocation, racist abuse and violence he was subjected to".

Image: The incident occurred during a game between Raith and Inverness in March

A Raith club statement read: "The outcome of today's SFA Disciplinary Hearing for Rovers player Iain Davidson has been confirmed.

"The Rovers player will have to serve a four match suspension (with two of those suspended), and will also have to complete a FIFA e-learning course before playing again.

"The club has accepted the decision of the panel in full."

Image: Inverness striker Nikolay Todorov was cleared of 'excessive misconduct' in relation to the incident

Inverness welcomed the verdict, releasing a statement of their own which said: "Inverness Caledonian Thistle is delighted our player Nikolay Todorov has had the Notice of Complaint brought against him dismissed by the SFA panel today.

"Todorov was charged with Disciplinary Rule 202:, No player shall commit Excessive Misconduct at a match in relation to our match against Raith Rovers on 16th March 2021 and we're delighted that the charge has been dismissed by the panel.

"When Nikolay was first charged in April, the club committed to robustly defend Nikolay from the allegation as we believed Nikolay's conduct on the 16th March was entirely exemplary despite the extreme provocation, racist abuse and violence he was subjected to.

"The club would also like to place on record our thanks to Aamer Anwar, who represented Nikolay at the tribunal. The club will be making no further comment at this time."

